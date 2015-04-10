The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

CNET People can try out the Apple Watch in-store today.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising before you head off for the weekend.

1. Facebook just filed a fascinating patent that could seriously hurt Google’s ad revenue. The patent describes a hybrid ad exchange that would serve both ads and content to off-Facebook websites.

2. It is the public debut of the Apple Watch today. It looks like it’s off to a strong start, but people are freaking out because Apple is telling them they might not be able to get their devices until the summer.

3. Netflix has released a parody video poking fun at Apple Watch geeks. The video showcases the “Netflix Watch.”

4. McDonald’s is trying to be more like Chick-fil-A. The fast food chain is testing a more upscale fried chicken recipe, according ot investment firm Janney Capital Markets.

5. Marissa Mayer has to cut 1,400 more jobs just to keep Yahoo’s earnings flat. That’s according to analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6. These screenshots suggest Yahoo is about to go to war with Google in search. It looks as though the company is testing a new search interface without Bing branding.

7. A UK police force has been slammed for an ad campaign that appeared to blame the victims of sexual assaults. The poster stated: “Which one of your mates is most vulnerable on a night out? The one you leave behind.”

8. LinkedIn bought online learning company Lynda for $US1.5 billion.The acquisition will let LinkedIn’s 350 million users access the platform for skill-building and education, LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner said Thursday in a LinkedIn post.

<9. Comcast isn’t happy about those weird Rob Lowe DirecTV ads.Complaints from Comcast have led an industry trade group to recommend DirecTV pull a bizarre series of commercials featuring actor Rob Lowe.

10. We’re looking for the most crazy-beautiful ad agency staff photos you’ve got. Send in your entries.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.