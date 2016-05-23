The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Business Insider spoke to British YouTube star Alfie Deyes about his hectic schedule and how he deals with advertisers. Deyes has 5 million YouTube subscribers, 3 million followers on Twitter, 1.7 million Facebook fans, and he gets 16 million views per Snapchat story.

2. 6 things we learned about the future of TV from this year’s upfronts. From the online video war, to the appetite for re-runs.

3. Premium publisher trade group Digital Content Next held meetings with media owners, tech companies, and advertiser representatives to discuss what to do about ad blocking. Digiday has the scoop on what the majority of the attendees agreed on.

4. A study from Secret Media claims the main reason people are using ad blockers is data-consuming trackers. Ads take up just 9% of the space on a web page, but are accountable for 54% of the load time, the study found.

5. A woman joyfully trying on a Chewbacca mask has become the most-watched Facebook Live video ever. It was watched tens of millions of times after being posted on Friday, but now appears to have been removed.

6. 26 of the most hilarious, unfortunate online ad placements. Examples of ad misplacement range from Donald Trump ads next to pro-Isis videos, to beer ads next to stories about drunk driving.

7. The fight for control of ageing Viacom CEO’s $40 billion empire is getting uglier. Sumner Redstone has removed Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman and Viacom board member George Abrams from the seven-person trust that will determine the fate of both Viacom and CBS in the event of his incapacitation or death, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters Friday.

8. Here’s why the rumoured bid prices for Yahoo are all over the place. SunTrust’s managing director, Bob Peck, says there’s one important question that needs to be answered to clear the confusion: What exactly is being bid for?

9. Food nutrition labels in the US are getting a revamp. “The updated label makes improvements to this valuable resource so consumers can make more informed food choices — one of the most important steps a person can take to reduce the risk of heart disease and obesity,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a press release.

10. Chipotle is facing a big crisis that has nothing to do with E. coli. Analysts have said menu fatigue is to blame for the chain’s sales declines.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.