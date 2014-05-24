CHARTS: The Most Important Social Networks To B2C And B2B Marketers

Ninety-seven per cent of U.S. marketers say they use social media to market their businesses.

But the social networks they prioritise vary for business-to-business (B2B) marketers, compared to business-to-consumer (B2C) marketers, according to a survey from Social Media Examiner, compiled by BI Intelligence.

Facebook trumps other social networks for B2C marketing. Sixty-eight per cent of B2C marketers say Facebook is the most important social network. Twitter took 10% of the vote among B2C marketers.

LinkedIn is considered the most important social network for B2B marketing. One-third of marketers who sell to other businesses say the professional networking site is the top social network. Facebook was a close second, taking 31% of the vote, and then Twitter with 16%.

