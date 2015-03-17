Some of the most important NYC developments in the Durst family empire

Robert Durst, the subject of the HBO docu-series “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst,” is an heir to a NYC real estate mecca.

But Robert hasn’t had much to do with his family’s business lately. He was pushed out of the family business in 1990, after his younger brother, Douglas, was appointed by their father, Seymour, to lead the development business.

Robert has been estranged from his family ever since. The divide is so strong between the siblings running the Durst Organisation and Robert, that Douglas went as far as to call him “a true psychopath.”

The rest of the Durst family still owns some serious real estate in NYC, here are some of the most recognisable and important buildings.

One World Trade Center

Architect: SOM

Year completed: 2014

Cost: $US3.9 billion

Notable tenants: Condé Nast

(The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey developed the building, with Durst brought on as co-developer in 2010)

One Bryant Park (Bank of America Tower)

Architect: Cook + Fox

Year completed: 2009

Cost: $US1 billion

Notable tenants: Bank of America, The Durst Organisation

4 Times Square (Formerly Conde Nast Building)

Architect: Fox & Fowle

Year completed: 1999

Notable tenants: NASDAQ MarketSite, H&M

114 W 47th St

Architect: Fox & Fowle

Year completed: 1989

Notable tenant: Bank of America Private Wealth Management

675 Third Ave

Architect: Emery Roth & Sons

Year completed: 1969

Major tenant: Prudential Douglas Elliman

205 E 42nd St

Architect: Starrett & Van Vleck

Year completed: 1927 (Acquired by Durst in 1944)

Notable tenants: CUNY, WeWork, United Way of New York City

New School University Center

Architect: Skidmore, Owings and Merrill

Year completed: 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.