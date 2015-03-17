Some of the most important NYC developments in the Durst family empire

Robert Durst, the subject of the HBO docu-series “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst,” is an heir to a NYC real estate mecca.
But Robert hasn’t had much to do with his family’s business lately. He was pushed out of the family business in 1990, after his younger brother, Douglas, was appointed by their father, Seymour, to lead the development business.
Robert has been estranged from his family ever since. The divide is so strong between the siblings running the Durst Organisation and Robert, that Douglas went as far as to call him “a true psychopath.”
The rest of the Durst family still owns some serious real estate in NYC, here are some of the most recognisable and important buildings.
One World Trade Center
Architect: SOM
Year completed: 2014
Cost: $US3.9 billion
Notable tenants: Condé Nast
(The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey developed the building, with Durst brought on as co-developer in 2010)
One Bryant Park (Bank of America Tower)
Year completed: 2009
Cost: $US1 billion
Notable tenants: Bank of America, The Durst Organisation
4 Times Square (Formerly Conde Nast Building)
Architect: Fox & Fowle
Year completed: 1999
Notable tenants: NASDAQ MarketSite, H&M
114 W 47th St
Architect: Fox & Fowle
Year completed: 1989
Notable tenant: Bank of America Private Wealth Management
675 Third Ave
Architect: Emery Roth & Sons
Year completed: 1969
Major tenant: Prudential Douglas Elliman
205 E 42nd St
Architect: Starrett & Van Vleck
Year completed: 1927 (Acquired by Durst in 1944)
Notable tenants: CUNY, WeWork, United Way of New York City
New School University Center
Architect: Skidmore, Owings and Merrill
Year completed: 2014
