'The most important economist in the world' has a devastating view on anti-vaxxers

Jeff Sachs is head of the Earth Institute at Columbia University. He has been described as “the most important economist in the world” by The New York Times, and has advised the UN for more than a decade on its Millennium Development Goals.

He has dedicated his career to finding ways to tackle global poverty and improving the health and welfare of societies the world over.

Business Insider recently spoke with Sachs about his views on one of the major emerging health policy challenges in developed countries: the rise of the anti-vaccine movement and the attendant increased outbreaks of preventable diseases such as measles and whooping cough.

Sachs is devastated about this. In the short video below he outlines why, and finishes with one of the fiercest viewpoints you’ll hear from an academic and economist on pretty much any social issue. He says:

Children have the right to be healthy, to stay healthy. Their parents need to know – come on, you can’t leave your kids at risk this way. And the wonders of science are a gift for us. To throw them away is an unbelievable tragedy. But when parents do that to their kids, it’s worse than a tragedy. That’s really a crime if you leave kids exposed to that kind of ignorance.

Here’s the full video.

