Wall Street's Brightest Minds Reveal THE MOST IMPORTANT CHARTS IN THE WORLD

Matthew Boesler
Slide001Business Insider/Matthew Boesler

Here they are, the most important charts in the world.

We asked our favourite portfolio managers, strategists, analysts, and economists across the Street for the charts they deem the most important right now. This is what they sent us.

Much of the focus is on the amount of slack left in the labour market and the U.S. economy in general. Many are focused on the euro, too, which has surprised many observers with its persistent strength.

But there are a lot of other things going on — such as the drop in inflation expectations since the Fed began winding down quantitative easing (QE).

George Magnus, UBS

Jim Chanos, Kynikos Associates

Byron Wien, Blackstone

Jeffrey Currie, Goldman Sachs

Paul McNamara, GAM

David Woo, BofA Merrill Lynch

Dan Greenhaus, BTIG

Neil Dutta, Renaissance Macro

Matt Busigin, Macrofugue Analytics

Peter Hooper, Deutsche Bank

Vladimir Miklashevsky, Danske Bank

Gerard Minack, Minack Advisors

Bilal Hafeez, Deutsche Bank

Mohammed Nalla, Nedbank Capital

Neville Hill, Credit Suisse

Kit Juckes, Société Générale

Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs

Gabriel Sterne, Exotix

Liz Ann Sonders, Charles Schwab

Marc Chandler, Brown Brothers Harriman

Oleg Melentyev, Deutsche Bank

David Ader, CRT Capital

Toby Nangle, Threadneedle Investments

Aneta Markowska, Société Générale

Harley Bassman

Ting Lu, BofA Merrill Lynch

Martin Fridson, FridsonVision LLC

Zach Pandl, Columbia Management

Scott Buchta, Brean Capital

Jared Woodard, Condor Options

Lorcan Roche Kelly, Agenda Research

Steve Feiss, Government Perspectives

Jim O'Neill, formerly of Goldman Sachs

Martin Enlund, Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Ellen Zentner, Morgan Stanley

Torsten Slok, Deutsche Bank

Hedy Mansour, Langdon P. Cook Securities

Gary Shilling

Boris Rjavinski, UBS

Uldis Zelmenis, BTA Insurance Co

David Keeble, Crédit Agricole

Paul Diggle, Capital Economics

Tobias Levkovich, Citi

Todd Colvin, R.J. O'Brien

David Bianco, Deutsche Bank

Sean Darby, Jefferies

Brian Smedley, BofA Merrill Lynch

Michelle Meyer, BofA Merrill Lynch

Aurelija Augulyte, Nordea

Luca Jellinek, Crédit Agricole

Alan Ruskin, Deutsche Bank

Vince Foster

Jamie Searle, Citi

Joshua Brown and Michael Batnick, Ritholtz Wealth Management

Michael Schumacher, UBS

Diana Choyleva, Lombard Street Research

William Naphin, ICAP

Guillermo Roditi Dominguez, New River Investments

David Cui, BofA Merrill Lynch

Stephen Green, Standard Chartered

Joseph LaVorgna, Deutsche Bank

Mac Robertson

Rich Bernstein, Richard Bernstein Advisors

Richard McGuire, Rabobank

Saeed Amen, The Thalesians

David Rosenberg, Gluskin Sheff

Millan Mulraine, TD Securities

David Watts, CreditSights

Drew Matus, UBS

Stephen Baines, Kames Capital

Nicholas Colas, ConvergEx Group

Frederik Ducrozet, Crédit Agricole

Alexander Ineichen, Ineichen Research & Management

Dan Baffoe

William O'Donnell, Gabriel Mann, and Nicholas Kirschner, RBS

David Marquart, Quad Capital

Conor Sen, New River Investments

Ian Shepherdson, Pantheon Macroeconomics

Tom Keene, Bloomberg TV

Sebastien Galy, Société Générale

Constantin Gurdgiev, Trinity College, Dublin

David Schawel, Square 1 Bank

George Goncalves, Nomura

Naufal Sanaullah, Macro Beat

Paul Jackson, Société Générale

Charlie Robertson, Renaissance Capital

Jeff Kleintop, LPL Financial

Frank Holmes, U.S. Global Investors

Wang Tao, UBS

Jeremy Cook, World First

Russ Certo, Brean Capital

Gennadiy Goldberg, TD Securities

Dave Lutz, Stifel Nicolaus

John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer

Owen Callan, Danske Bank

Brenda Kelly, IG Markets

Mark Dow, Behavioural Macro

Michael Block, Rhino Trading Partners

Tom di Galoma, ED&F Man Capital Markets

Nicholas Spiro, Spiro Sovereign Strategy

Gökhan Kula, MYRA Capital

Rich Yamarone, Bloomberg Briefs

Dan Dicker, MercBloc

Michael Widmer, BofA Merrill Lynch

Tadas Viskanta, Abnormal Returns

Radoslaw Bodys, PKO

Sam Stovall, S&P Capital IQ

John Bryjolfsson, Armoured Wolf

Jack Bogle, The Vanguard Group

Meb Faber, Cambria Investment Management

