Wall Street's Brightest Minds Reveal THE MOST IMPORTANT CHARTS IN THE WORLD

Here they are, the most important charts in the world.
We asked our favourite portfolio managers, strategists, analysts, and economists across the Street for the charts they deem the most important right now. This is what they sent us.
Much of the focus is on the amount of slack left in the labour market and the U.S. economy in general. Many are focused on the euro, too, which has surprised many observers with its persistent strength.
But there are a lot of other things going on — such as the drop in inflation expectations since the Fed began winding down quantitative easing (QE).
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.