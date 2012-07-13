THE MOST IMPORTANT CHARTS IN THE WORLD

Photo: Simone Foxman/Business Insider

If you read Business Insider you know we love charts. Pretty much all of them. Throw it in Excel, show us something interesting, something we hopefully haven’t seen before, and you’ve gotten our attention.So we reached out to some of the world’s most influential analysts, economists, hedge-funders and traders and asked them a simple question: what charts are you always keeping your eye on?



Their responses were surprisingly varied, from slides that delved into S&P earnings, to another that broke down US demographics, and another that found new and improved ways to look at European borrowing, and much much more.

We’d like to thank all of the contributors to this list: Lakshman Achuthan (ECRI), Scott Barber (Reuters), Harley Bassman (Credit Suisse), Rich Bernstein (Richard Bernstein Advisors), David Bianco (Deutsche Bank), Michael Block (Phoenix Partners Group), Jack Bogle (Vanguard), Josh Brown (The Reformed Broker), Matt Busigin (macrofugue), Dutch Book (Stone Street Advisors), Steven Englander (Citi FX Strategy), Kevin Ferry (Cronus Futures Management), Martin Fridson (BNP Paribas), George Goncalves (Nomura), Megan Greene (Roubini Global Economics), Dan Greenhaus (BTIG), Dylan Grice (Societe Generale), Jeffrey Gundlach (Doubleline Capital), Jan Hatzius (Goldman Sachs), John Hussman (Hussman Funds), Doug Kass (Seabreeze Capital Management), Tom Keene (Bloomberg TV & Radio), Jordan Kotick (Barclays), Paul Krugman (New York Times, Princeton, Nobel Laureate), Eric Lascelles (RBC Global Asset Management), Joe LaVorgna (Deutsche Bank), Bill McBride (Calculated Risk), Michael McDonough (Bloomberg Brief), Jim O’Neill (Goldman Sachs), Tom Porcelli (RBC Capital Markets), David Rosenberg (Gluskin Sheff + Associates), David Schawel, Gary Shilling, John Stoltzfus (Oppenheimer Asset Management), Peter Tchir (TF Markets Advisors), Jason Trennert (Strategas), Byron Wien (Blackstone Group), Ellen Zentner (Nomura).

BI would also like to send a major thanks to Bloomberg for letting us use screenshots from the Bloomberg Terminal, which many economists sent to us directly.

