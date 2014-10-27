10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know This Morning

YouTube/TMZ A CGI version of Kevin Spacey stars in the huge Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare launch campaign.

1. Facebook is proposing digital publishers send their articles to the social network to publish direct to its mobile app. The New York Times reports that Facebook could offer an ad revenue share.

2. WPP media group GroupM and Unilever are pushing publishers for more proof that their video ads are being seen, according to the WSJ’s CMO. The two companies are demanding at least 50% of the video is played while in view; that the video’s sound must be on; and that the user has pressed play, rather than an auto-start.

3. Metro Trains, creators of the serially-awarded “Dumb Ways To Die” campaign, has launched a follow-up game, Mumbrella reports. In “Dumb Ways To Die 2: The Games,” players act as characters that featured in the original musical ad to compete at various sports.

4. AdAge has some advice for brands wondering how to react to #Gamergate: don’t. “You cannot win. This is a lose-lose situation,” one advertiser told the trade title.

5. Marketing Magazine UK has put together its top 15 most-shared scary ads just in time for Halloween. Spots include the Telekinetic Carrie-esque coffee shop surprise and Dirt Devil’s “Exorcist” ad.

6. Adweek explores the massive marketing campaign behind Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. The advertising push, which is estimated to cost as much as $US100 million, features actor Kevin Spacey.

7. Publishers are flocking to create explainer videos, Digiday writes. Publishers including Vox, Business Insider, BuzzFeed, and Mashable are all experimenting with the “comparatively cheap” and high-performing format.

8. Procter & Gamble says it is a quarter of the way through its cull of up to 100 brands, Marketing Week reports. Duracell became the latest casualty last week.

9. The Drum has declared Coca-Cola’s new marketing chief Marcos de Quinto the “pirate king of Twitter.” His Twitter feed — which is entirely in Spanish — varies in content from Coke’s latest projects, the concerts he attends, and Spanish politics. It’s a rarity for in-house marketers to be so prolific on Twitter, or describe themselves as a “pirate,” as De Quinto does in his bio.

10. One Google employee explains why working at Google is not over-rated at all, as some people have suggested. Working at Google actually gets better as time goes by, according to software engineer Edgar Due nez-Guzman.

