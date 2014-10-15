10 Things You Need To Know In Advertising This Morning

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP Facebook and Samsung are in talks to create a phone together, according to reports.

Here’s what’s going on in the world of advertising this morning.

1. WPP chief Sir Martin Sorrell has said media and tech companies in the West need to pay attention to the fact that China is overtaking them. He referenced the rise of Alibaba and Xiaomi in his appearance at the IAB UK’s annual Engage event in London today (October 15.)

2. Huffington Post CEO Jimmy Maymann has spoken to Business Insider about why he signed an usual deal with Leo Burnett. He says the partnership, which will see some of his staff working at the agency’s offices, will allow HuffPost to get more involved earlier on in advertisers’ campaign planning processes.

3. Here’s the story of why one guy quit his job at Twitter HQ to star a career making Vines. Ian Padgham, creator of the @origiful account, now gets paid for making Vines for brands such as Sony, Visa and Airbnb.

4. A new study has shows that Google, Yahoo and Bing are running “deceptive”search ads and that the US regulator is doing little to stop it. The study from Ben Edelman (an online marketing consultant, who works for Microsoft) highlights that Google has even lightened the coloured shading around its search ads, which can make it harder to distinguish paid links from natural results.

5. This video shows exactly what happens behind the scenes when malware infects your computer and creates thousands of fake clicks on ads. The visualisation from ad fraud detection service Forensiq shows how one computer can generate 10,000 fraudulent clicks in just a day.

6. Forbes reports on the Media Ratings Council approving a new pricing model for digital ads that could shift the way advertising is sold and content is produced on the web. Instead of being sold on impressions, more ads will be sold based on the time a user spends on a site, the article suggests.

7. 2016 will be the year of Lego, AdNews reports. A film, TV show and “master builder” reality competition are on the way.

8. The chief executive of Coca-Cola Germany says “the most dangerous place to make a decision is in the office.“ Ulrik Nehammer now handles most of his day-to-day business via his mobile, Marketing Week reports.

9. Target has found a creative way to use Instagram’s limited capabilities for fans to play Trick or Treat over Halloween. The retailer’s game is built around the ability to tag another user in an image on Instagram, allowing fans to click through to see different content.

10. Samsung and Facebook are apparently in talks to co-create a smartphone. The partnership could also open up opportunities to work on other projects like virtual reality, with Facebook’s Oculus business.

