10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Universal Pictures is promoting the release of Dumb and Dumber To via Tumblr video ads.

Start your day with the most important advertising stories from around the world.

1. Here are the key facts marketers should pay attention to from Facebook’s Q3 earnings. The cost of a Facebook ad is up, Instagram usage is huge, and Facebook is making some really big bets on adtech.

2. Facebook’s share price tanked in after-hours trading last night after its management spooked investors with weak guidance for 2015. Facebook described 2015 as an “investment year,” where expenses could grow as much as 70% as it plans to increase headcount and investment in adtech.

3. The UK’s biggest newspaper publisher thinks that Facebook’s idea to get publishers to post articles direct to its mobile app is a farce. The chief marketing officer of News UK, which publishes The Sun and The Times, described the move as a “tax on navigation” and a “tax on audience.”

4. Yahoo looks close to hiring Amazon’s top ad sales executive. Lisa Utzschneider has been with Amazon for six years and has been building out its highly effective e-commerce ads offering.

5. Verizon has reportedly been broadcasting your internet advertising to advertisers for two years — and there’s nothing consumers can do to stop it. Reports suggest the company has been injecting a serial number-like code into the web traffic that flows between its users and the websites they visit, allowing advertisers to see people’s identity as they browse the web.

6. Tumblr is following Facebook’s lead with the launch of auto-play video ads, AdAge reports. Universal Pictures, Lexus, Unilever and JCPenney are among the 10 launch advertisers for the new format.

7. Taco Bell went “dark” on social media Tuesday as a stunt to build up anticipation for its new mobile app. The Taco Bell app allows customers to customise and pay for their orders ahead of picking them up in-store.

8. Digiday explores whether Fabric can solve Twitter’s growth problem. Fabric offers a series of app development tools that allow brands and publishers to integrate tweets and its mobile platform MoPub into their apps, which Digiday says can help Twitter monetise its “outsized influence on culture.”

9. Marketing Magazine has spoken to Philips about how it plans to rewrite its digital advertising strategy following the announcement that its business is splitting in two. The company has built “centres” of digital experts in-house and is using data from its growing number of connected products to inform its marketing, the report details.

10. Publicis Groupe has acquired real-time data management and programmatic ad buying platform RUN. Financial details were not disclosed but Publicis says the platform will be aligned with Starcom MediaVest Group (SMG) and be available to all the networks within that group.

