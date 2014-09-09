The Most Illegally Downloaded Australian-Made Programs On Foxtel

Wentworth, the Foxtel drama based in a prison. Screenshot.

It’s well known that Australians like to download big name televisions programs and sometimes this happens on sites where payment isn’t needed.

This online piracy, essentially a breach of copyright, has upset the creators and the platforms which pay to deliver them to their subscribers.

Foxtel, in its submission to the Federal Government’s online copyright infringement discussion paper, reaffirms that Australia is a leading and growing territory in relation to online piracy.

Foxtels says it’s widely known that Australians have set records in unauthorised access to key programs such as Game of Thrones.

“However, piracy of Australian-made programs, such as Foxtel’s Wentworth, is also very prevalent — with this theft having a direct impact on the livelihoods of Australian creators.”

For example, in the ten days between August 19 and 28, the following unauthorised downloading via peer-to-peer (P2P) connections was detected:

Wentworth: 30,414 downloads

The Real Housewives of Melbourne: 388 downloads

The Recruit: 1,889 downloads

Australia’s Next Top Model: 750 downloads

The most downloaded program, Wentworth, is the only drama. The rest are reality TV shows.

