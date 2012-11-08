The Most Iconic American Houses On The Market

Photo: RedFin
Real estate listing service RedFin hosted a “Most Iconic Homes In America” campaign this fall, corresponding with the presidential election.The company narrowed down a list of three iconic homes in 19 regions that they felt embodied the feel, culture, architectural style, and surroundings of those areas.
Readers then voted, and the winners were announced yesterday.
The contest oddly left out New York City.
ATLANTA: This traditional home, with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, is on sale for $277,900. Atlanta is known for its heavy influence of American architects and Victorian homes.
AUSTIN: Spanish style heavily influences Texas, and this hacienda really fits the bill. The home, which spans 9,000 square feet, and has six bedrooms and eight bathroom, is on sale for $3.495 million.
BALTIMORE: This Cape Cod-style home is on sale for $384,900. It looks like it belongs right on the Baltimore harbor. The house has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
BOSTON: Areas of Boston are known for their classic brick townhouses. This one, built in 1964, is a fine example. Buy it for $5.5 million.
CHICAGO: For $9.95 million, buy this ivy-covered home with eight bedrooms and six bedrooms. The home was built in 1896.
DALLAS: Opulent estates are commonplace in Dallas. Buy this traditional home on 5.2 acres for $3.495 million.
LAS VEGAS: This iconic home in Sin City looks like it could be a casino. It's on sale for $1.5 million.
LONG ISLAND: For $10.35 million, buy your own Hamptons home. From the architecture to the water-front location, this estate embodies the Hamptons.
LOS ANGELES: For $14.95 million, buy this mansion in Beverly Hills, which has 14 bedrooms and 13.5 bathrooms.
ORANGE COUNTY: Buy this classic Laguna Beach home for $17.895 million. The beachfront location is the entire reason to live in Orange County.
PHOENIX: For $839,000, buy this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home that sits on about half an acre. The ranch-style home with a red roof is typical of Arizona.
SACRAMENTO: For $749,000, buy this four-bedroom, four-bathroom home. The house sits on a quarter of an acre and was built in 2007.
SAN DIEGO: This city has a lot of homes that date back to Spanish missionary times. This $14.99 million, buy this four bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house emulates that style.
SAN FRANCISCO: Buy this $5.5 million house with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It's a modern take on the classic San Francisco rowhouse.
WASHINGTON, D.C.: For $4.625 million, buy this rowhouse, built in 1826. Rowhouses are commonplace in neighborhoods like Georgetown.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.