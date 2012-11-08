The Most Iconic American Houses On The Market

Photo: RedFin

Real estate listing service RedFin hosted a “Most Iconic Homes In America” campaign this fall, corresponding with the presidential election.The company narrowed down a list of three iconic homes in 19 regions that they felt embodied the feel, culture, architectural style, and surroundings of those areas.



Readers then voted, and the winners were announced yesterday.

The contest oddly left out New York City.

