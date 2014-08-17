11 Of The Most Hilarious Product Reviews On Amazon

If you’re a big Amazon shopper, you’ve likely spent some time poking through the reviews before you make a big purchase. Generally, the advice and warnings people leave are helpful.

But sometimes it’s just hilarious.

We found this Quora thread of the most ridiculous Amazon reviews, and picked out our favourite gems.

(Warning: Some are a little NSFW.)

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

This titanium watch costs nearly $US80,000 -- but it's clearly worth it. Source. Just your average tin of radioactive Uranium ore ... Source. This three wolves T-shirt has some special powers ... Source. Here's the 'AutoExec Wheelmate Steering Wheel Attachable Work Surface Tray' ... Here's what people were saying about it: Based on the Amazon reviews, this banana slicer might be the greatest invention of all time: Source. This $US30,000 camera lens inspired some funny responses: Source. 'Microwave For One,' anyone? Source. Watch where you put this Veet for men: Source. This 'Predator' drone is perfect for torturing your family. Source. This horse head will help you blend right in. The book 'How To Avoid Huge Ships' is going for $US279.53. Source.

