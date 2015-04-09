The 15 most high-tech guns in the world

Militaries around the world are creating and testing futuristic guns that are like something you would see in a James Bond movie.
From rifles that can shoot underwater to guns that require a fingerprint to fire, here are some of the most sophisticated weapons being developed right now.
15. CornerShot guns are known for their extraordinary ability to shoot around corners. CornerShot guns can either be used as a semi-automatic pistol or a grenade launcher.
14. The ADS is an assault rifle that is designed for use underwater. It's used by Russian special forces, and can fire 700 rounds per minute at a range of up to 25 metres.
13. The Magpul FMG-9 is a submachine gun that folds up into a rectangular block the size of a laptop battery. It's mostly made of a lightweight polymer rather than metal.
12. The Armatix iP1 can't be used against you: it requires its fingerprint-enabled watch to be within 25cm of it to fire.
11. TrackingPoint is an American company that produces rifles with precision-guided technology that calculates the range to a target and optimises the gun accordingly. Here's the $50,000 Bolt-Action .338 TP rifle.
10. The Chiappa Rhino is a pistol that recoils straight back into your hand rather than upwards, making it more accurate.
9. The KRISS Vector is a submachine gun designed to reduce the barrel riding up after a shot by 95%, and backwards recoil by 60%.
8. The FN Five-seven is a pistol famed for its ability to penetrate many types of body armour. It's so powerful, in fact, that US civilians can only buy it with sporting ammunition.
7. The personnel halting and stimulation response ('PHASR') rifle was developed by the U.S. Department of Defence. It's non-lethal, and designed to blind targets.
6. Accuracy International is a British company that produces extremely accurate rifles for armies and police forces. They're more accurate than normal guns because the action is securely bolted and insulated from the rest of the gun.
5. ZiP is a new kind of pistol that redesigns the gun using plastic, leaving space to customise the gun by attaching extended stocks and larger ammunition clips.
3. AA12 Atchisson Assault Shotgun is a fully automatic shotgun that can fire 300 rounds per minute. It also has a significant lack of recoil when compared to other shotguns.
2. The Canadian military is developing this futuristic rifle. It can hold a standard semi-automatic rifle as well as a shotgun or grenade launcher attachment.
1. The Liberator is a 3D-printed pistol made of plastic. The plans to build the gun were released online, and can still be found on the Pirate Bay.
The 10 Most Incredible Weapon Systems Used By The Russian Army »
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.