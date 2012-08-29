The Most High Profile Executive Suicides Of Recent Years

News emerged last week linking a Deloitte partner’s suicide to the Standard Chartered scandal.Daniel Pirron had reportedly warned his daughters of “big trouble” ahead related to accusations that Deloitte had helped Standard Chartered hide shady transactions from regulators.
Sadly, Pirron’s suicide is not unique.
In recent years, several high-profile executives plagued by scandal have killed themselves or attempted suicide, from ex-Enron executive J. Clifford Baxter to Mark Madoff, the son of the most infamous Ponzi schemer since Ponzi himself.
In June Yale-educated lawyer Michael James Marin, 53, popped a cyanide pill in court after being found guilty of burning down his Phoenix mansion.
Marin, who was also a former Wall Street trader, apparently could no longer pay his mortgage.
In 1998 Santa Clara County coroner ruled the death of Russian software executive Vladimir Pokhilko was a suicide, the San Francisco Chronicle reported at the time.
Pokhilko, 44, had also apparently bludgeoned and stabbed to death his 38-year-old wife and their 12-year-old son, according to a Forbes profile.
The software executive, who co-invented the famous video game Tetris, faced financial pressure while trying to finance a 'wannabe e-commerce firm,' Forbes reported.
In February 2012 an executive at an Indian unit of scandal-ridden Olympus Corp. was found hanging from a railing in a children's play area at a luxury apartment complex in Delhi, India.
The death of 49-year-old Tsutomu Omori was not obviously linked to a scandal over a $1.5 billion cover-up of losses at the Japanese camera and medical equipment maker, the AP reported at the time.
However, he left a note in Japanese that said: 'I am ashamed and sorry for the trouble.'
In July 2012 news emerged that Russell Wasendorf Sr., CEO of Peregrine Financial Group, was found in his car with a tube hooked to its exhaust pipe. He did not die, however.
The troubled CEO was arrested that month. Prosecutors claimed he made this damning statement in his suicide note:
'I have been able to embezzle millions of dollars from customer accounts,' the complaint quotes Wasendorf as writing.
'I had no access to additional capital and I was forced into a difficult position: Should I go out of business or cheat?'
WSJ reported in January that Kim Hak-heon, chairman of Ace Mutual Savings Bank, was found dead in his hotel room with cuts on his wrists in an apparent suicide.
He was at least the third executive of one of South Korea's savings banks to commit suicide in just a few months amid investigations over illegal lending and bribery.
An executive of Tomato 2 Savings Bank was found hanged in November. And in September of 2011 the head of Jeil 2 Savings Bank jumped to his death days after that bank was ordered to close, according to WSJ.
Mortgage giant Freddie Mac's chief financial officer killed himself after discussing a possible resignation.
In April 2009 the Washington Post reported that Freddie Mac's acting CFO David B. Kellermann had talked about resigning from his post before hanging himself on a piece of exercise equipment.
The 41-year-old had been having disagreements over disclosures to investors and faced mounting stress over an impending SEC filing, the Post reported.
Two years after Bernie Madoff confessed to his infamous Ponzi scheme, his son Mark was found dead and hanging from a dog leash.
While Mark Madoff wasn't criminally charged with a Ponzi scheme, the trustee for the Madoff estate had sued him to recover money for the fund's victims. Mark Madoff's work involved developing iPad aps.
In January 2002 former vice chairman Enron C. Clifford Baxter was found dead in his car after the spectacular collapse of the once-gigantic energy firm he worked for, CNN reported at the time.
Baxter had reportedly made millions from Enron before resigning in the May before his death.
