The Most High Profile Executive Suicides Of Recent Years

Mark Madoff

News emerged last week linking a Deloitte partner’s suicide to the Standard Chartered scandal.Daniel Pirron had reportedly warned his daughters of “big trouble” ahead related to accusations that Deloitte had helped Standard Chartered hide shady transactions from regulators.



Sadly, Pirron’s suicide is not unique.

In recent years, several high-profile executives plagued by scandal have killed themselves or attempted suicide, from ex-Enron executive J. Clifford Baxter to Mark Madoff, the son of the most infamous Ponzi schemer since Ponzi himself.

