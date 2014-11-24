This Is The 'Most Hated Man In The World'

A man named Julien Blanc is “possibly the first man ever denied a visa on grounds of sexism,” reports The New York Times.

Blanc, 25 and from California, considers himself to be a pick-up artist. He runs international dating boot camps where he teaches men how to get women into bed using manipulative head games and physical violence.

The camps cost $US2,000 to attend.

“Amid a public outcry over his abusive techniques, which some say verge on rape promotion, and an online petition with over 150,000 signatures, the British government on Wednesday barred Mr. Blanc from entering the country for a series of events scheduled here,” The Times reports.

“Officials said people could be denied entry on the grounds that their presence was ‘not conducive to the public good,’ a rare power usually reserved for far-right activists and terrorism suspects.”

Most recently, Blanc began the hashtag #ChokingGirlsAroundTheWorld on Twitter and shared photos of him with his hands around the necks of various women.

After that, the Australian government withdrew Mr. Blanc’s visa, which prompted by the British Home Office to do the same.

His website, Pimping My Game, boasts tips like this:

And this:

In a CNN interview on Monday, Blanc described himself as the “most-hated man in the world,” and apologised “for everything,” saying the choking hashtag was “a horrible, horrible attempt at humour” that had been “taken out of context in a way.”

Read more about Blanc here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.