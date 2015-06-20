The 10 most-hated hotel chains on social media

While hotels have tried to embrace social media as much as possible — trading perks like discounts, free nights and upgrades for uploads and hashtags — social media can also really backfire on them.

Crimson Hexagon, which provides social media analysis software, crunched the numbers, analysing Twitter posts over an almost six-month period (January 1st, 2015 to June 14th, 2015) to see how 10 of the world’s largest hotel chains (based on number of rooms, employees, properties, and social media buzz) fared.

Hilton was the most hated, with 17% of tweets being negative. Tying for second place, with 14% of tweets being disparaging, are Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, DoubleTree and Crowne Plaza. W Hotels are next, with 13% negative tweets, followed by Best Western with 12%, and Holiday Inn with 8%. Finally, Radisson clocks in at only 4%.

Here is the full breakdown:

Brand Tweet Volume Positive Sentiment Neutral Sentiment Negative Sentiment Hilton 25,020 40% 43% 17% Marriott Hotels 89,092 45% 41% 14% Sheraton 26,056 33% 54% 14% Westin 25,899 40% 46% 14% Double Tree 10,736 41% 45% 14% Crowne Plaza 7,981 33% 53% 14% Best Western 16,568 57% 31% 12% W Hotels 8,968 44% 43% 13% Holiday Inn* 49,231 33% 60% 8% Radisson 40,531 62% 34% 4%

*Includes Holiday Inn Express

Conversely, Radisson and Best Western have the highest positive feedback on social media, with 62% and 57% respectively. Seeing as Radisson also has the lowest negative feedback, you might want to book your next stay there.

