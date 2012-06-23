The 15 Most Disliked Companies In America

Photo: lewisha1990 on flickr

The most disliked companies in America once again include airlines, utilities and banks, according to the latest cycle of ratings from the American Customer Satisfaction Index.Service industries typically score worse than manufacturing because of limited competition and the difficulty of interacting with customers.



“Where companies have little or no competition or where customers encounter barriers to switching among competitors in terms of cost and/or convenience, companies may not need to satisfy their customers to the same degree in order to keep them,” ACSI’s David VanAmburg says.

This opens an opportunity for some companies like JetBlue, however, that can excel in unpopular industries.

ACSI’s customer satisfaction rating has been shown to be strongly related to financial performance.

The biggest gainers this year include Pepco rebounding 28 per cent after a significant infrastructure overhaul; and Delta rising 16 per cent after working the kinks out of the Northwest merger. The biggest losers include Northeast Utilities and Long Island Power Authority which plunged after power outages during massive storms.

