Photos Of UFC Fighters Before And After Fights Show How Gruesome MMA Can Be

No sport renders its competitors so naked in the line of danger as mixed martial arts. With nothing but six ounce gloves, fighters compete against opponents looking to injure them as viciously as possible.



While the honour of the sport requires competitors to never use their skills to abuse an opponent more than necessary, sometimes things get nasty.

But a fighter’s desire to overcome physical pain is one of the most compelling characteristics in sports.

This slideshow shows a before picture of every fighter to contrast how they looked before stepping into the octagon.

We warn viewers that the following images are graphic.

