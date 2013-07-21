Photos Of UFC Fighters Before And After Fights Show How Gruesome MMA Can Be

No sport renders its competitors so naked in the line of danger as mixed martial arts. With nothing but six ounce gloves, fighters compete against opponents looking to injure them as viciously as possible.
While the honour of the sport requires competitors to never use their skills to abuse an opponent more than necessary, sometimes things get nasty.
But a fighter’s desire to overcome physical pain is one of the most compelling characteristics in sports.
This slideshow shows a before picture of every fighter to contrast how they looked before stepping into the octagon.
We warn viewers that the following images are graphic.
Dos Santos lost his UFC Heavyweight championship belt to Velasquez on a unanimous decision following their 25-minute brawl at UFC 155.
Tuchscherer' night ended with a KO loss at UFC 127. He has not fought in over two years since that fight.
The doctor stopped this fight for good reason after a kick from Penn left Sanchez's forehead gashed at UFC 107.
Davis lost to Diaz on a third-round guillotine choke. The relentlessness of both fighters made their match the fight of the night at UFC 118.
Former 'The Ultimate Fighter' competitor McGillivray took a knee in practice, and suffered a horrifying broken nose.
Penner was unable to make it out of the first round in his UFC on FX 2 appearance. Penner lost via TKO (punches and elbows).
Diaz looked rough for the wear but won the unanimous decision against B.J. Penn at UFC 137. The battle earned Fight of the Night honours.
