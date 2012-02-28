The Most-Googled Luxury Brands In America

Automakers dominated a list of the most searched-for luxury goods released last week by Digital Luxury Group.



BMW and Audi took the top two spots on the ranking, which was based on more than 470 million Google and Bing searches for products and services related to 500 luxury brands in 2011.

Out of the 10 most-searched brands, six were car companies. And luxury auto searches made up 48 per cent of the total searches, making it by far the most popular segment, Digital Luxury Group said.

Photo: Digital Luxury Group

Among luxury car models, Audi dominated, with four of its models in the top 15. The Audi A4 claimed the number one spot, while BMW’s 3 series ranked 7th.

Photo: Digital Luxury Group

Fashion brands accounted for nearly a quarter of luxury brand searches performed in 2011, with Coach ranking third overall.

Photo: Digital Luxury Group

