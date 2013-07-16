The 10 Most Charitable Companies In America

After 7 straight years as the single largest giver in corporate America, Walmart has been knocked down to number 2. The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s



yearly corporate giving survey finds that Wells Fargo is now on top, having donated well over $300 million in the past year.Overall giving is up 2.7% from last year, but 18% of respondents said they plan to increase donations this year.

Wells Fargo’s big jump to the top came from a mammoth $77 million donation to NeighborWorks America to help first time homeowners with their down payments in some of the areas that were most affected by the financial crisis and housing crash.

Here are the top 5 biggest givers of the year:

1 Wells Fargo & Company

How much it gave: $315,845,766 (cash)

Share of 2011 pretax profits donated in 2012: 1.3%

Forecast for 2013: Expects to give less.

2 Wal-Mart Stores

How much it gave: $311,607,280 (cash); $755,868,381 (products)

Share of 2011 pretax profits donated in 2012: 4.5%

Forecast for 2013: Expects to give more.

3 Chevron Corporation

How much it gave: $262,430,000 (cash)

Share of 2011 pretax profits donated in 2012: 0.6%

Forecast for 2013: Expects to give more.

4 Goldman Sachs Group

How much it gave: $241,278,912 (cash)

Share of 2011 pretax profits donated in 2012: 3.9%

Forecast for 2013: Not provided

5 ExxonMobil Corporation

How much it gave: $213,374,183 (cash); $2,433,200 (products)

Share of 2011 pretax profits donated in 2012: 0.3%

Forecast for 2013: Expects to give the same

6 JPMorgan Chase & Company

How much it gave: $183,471,434 (cash)

Share of 2011 pretax profits donated in 2012: 0.7%

Forecast for 2013: Expects to give more.

7 Bank of America

How much it gave: $182,999,588 (cash)

Share of 2011 pretax profits donated in 2012: The company lost money in 2011, so this figure cannot be calculated.

Forecast for 2013: Expects to give the same.

8 GE

How much it gave: $161,500,000 (cash)

Share of 2011 pretax profits donated in 2012: 0.8%

Forecast for 2013: Expects to give the same.

9 Target Corporation

How much it gave: $147,038,722 (cash), $76,554,400 (products)

Share of 2011 pretax profits donated in 2012: 5.0%

Forecast for 2013: Declined to provide.

10 Google

How much it gave: $144,606,000 (cash), $1,000,000,000 (products)

Share of 2011 pretax profits donated in 2012: 9.3%

Forecast for 2013: Declined to provide.

