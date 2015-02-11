Here are the Americans who gave away the largest portions of their wealth last year

In 2o14, GoPro founder Nicholas Woodman and his wife Jill Woodman donated $US500 million to charity, according to The Chronicle of Philanthropy.

That number seems small when you compare it to the $US1.5 billion Bill and Melinda Gates donated, but, based on percentage of their wealth donated, the Woodmans leave the Gates in the dust.

Based on data from The Chronicle of Philanthropy, reported by Forbes, Dadaviz figured out who donated the largest percentage of their net worth in 2014.

The Gates’ donations amounted to a mere 2% of their Forbes-estimated net worth, while the Woodmans’ donations amounted to 20% of their net worth. Napster cofounder and former Facebook president Sean Parker comes in a close second, with donations totaling $US550 million — 19% of his net worth.

Take a look at the chart below for the full list.

Dadaviz *As estimated by Forbes.

