The 20 Most Fun Colleges In America

Doug Benc/Getty Images Clemson’s school spirit makes it the most fun college in the country.

Between exams, papers, and hours of studying, college can seem like all work and no play.

But for many, it also means freeflowing alcohol and seemingly endless parties — and can end up being the best four years of your life.

We looked at 12 categories from The Princeton Review’s 2015 college rankings to find the most fun colleges in the country, combining the rankings to determine which schools were the most fun overall. Based on our results, the typical “fun” school, is a large public university with a strong Greek system and competitive athletics.

Click here to read our complete methodology.

#20 Miami University Oxford, Ohio One of The Princeton Review's top Party Schools, Miami houses the founding chapters of several now-national fraternities and still maintains a large and active Greek life. Miami students always have somewhere to party, and are able to tailor their experience to whatever partying venue they prefer, whether it's a frat house or a local bar. #19 Auburn University Auburn, Alabama The home football games for Auburn, the Princeton Review's top Jock School, are packed with students shouting 'War Eagle' -- the school's battle cry. It's especially loud during the annual Iron Bowl against the University of Alabama, Auburn's top rival. Before the game, hundreds of students come out to Auburn's huge tailgates, which are loaded with games, food, and, of course, beer. #18 Bucknell University Lewisburg, Pennsylvania A small school with a large Greek scene, more than half of Bucknell's students are in a fraternity or sorority. With not much else to do in the surrounding area, students have social lives that are pretty much restricted to campus -- where there is always a lot of alcohol and someone throwing a party. #17 University of Kansas Lawrence, Kansas Lawrence has been hailed as one of the great college towns, with the city's bars supplementing KU's Greek and unaffiliated communities. KU's co-eds gained some notoriety last year for a controversial Twitter account featuring revealing pictures of Kansas fans' cleavage, yet another, albeit unorthodox, way students support the Jayhawks. #16 Lehigh University Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Almost half of Lehigh undergraduates are part of a fraternity or sorority, and the Greek scene definitely sets the social tone for the campus. The school takes part in one of the most revered traditions in college sports -- 'The Rivalry' -- an annual football game against nearby Lafayette College which saw its 150th game this year. #15 University of Wisconsin -- Madison Madison, Wisconsin There's a lot of alcohol at the University of Wisconsin -- both beer and hard liquor -- and students take advantage of a small but active Greek scene, as well as other social opportunities in Madison. The school has historically participated in two massive annual parties: the State Street Halloween Party in October and Mifflin Street Block Party at the end of the academic year, which has gotten so crazy in recent years that police have threatened to shut it down. #14 Southern Methodist University Dallas, Texas A large Greek scene sets the tone for social life at SMU for most students, with fraternities often renting out spaces around the city for 18-and-up parties. As students get older, they will often start exploring off-campus bars and nightlife, both around SMU and the greater Dallas area. #13 University of Florida Gainesville, Florida With one of the largest Greek systems in the country, UF's social scene is dominated by fraternities and sororities, as well as an intense love for Gators athletics. When students want to party off campus, they head to Midtown, a bar-laden area of Gainesville within walking distance of UF. #12 University of California, Santa Barbara Santa Barbara, California In addition to glorious California weather, UC Santa Barbara also has its own beach. Whether surfing, sun bathing, or just drinking on the beach, the waterfront adds an extra layer of fun to UCSB's social scene -- especially the house parties on ocean-bordering Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista, where students predominate. #11 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Urbana, Illinois and Champaign, Illinois Greek life may be the main social outlet on campus, but everyone at U of I comes out for 'Unofficial,' a pre-Saint Patrick's Day celebration created because students were always on spring break during the Irish-themed holiday. During the rest of the year, students take advantage of the low entry age of the bars -- 19 -- although you still have to be 21 to be served. #10 Vanderbilt University Nashville, Tennessee Home to the happiest students in the country, according to The Princeton Review, Vanderbilt has a dominant Greek scene and large tailgates for football games. All students come out for Rites of Spring, a school-wide, days-long concert held toward the end of the spring semester that's just as much about the day-drinking as the music. #9 West Virginia University Morgantown, West Virginia A perennial favourite for the top spot on any party-school ranking, WVU ranked in the top 10 for The Princeton Review's lists of Students Study the Least and Party Schools. The school year kicks off with 'FallFest,' a massive concert/party on the first week of classes that welcomes students back to campus. #8 Florida State University Tallahassee, Florida Athletics make up a big part of campus life at FSU, with students flocking to support the Seminoles football team and the Marching Chiefs marching band. Florida has good weather year round, but when it gets too hot -- or just hot enough -- students cool off with numerous pool parties. #7 Kansas State University Manhattan, Kansas KSU ranked highly in great quality of life, due in large part to the plethora of sports, both their Wildcat athletic teams and intramurals. Students head off campus to take advantage of 'Aggieville' -- a throwback to KSU's original mascot -- which is an area of Manhattan packed with college bars. #6 Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia Virgina Tech must be doing something right with its combination of an active social scene and well-loved athletics, as The Princeton Review named it one of the top schools for Their Students Love These Colleges. Students come out in droves to support the Hokies, and Greeks can always be found tailgating on game days. #5 University of Iowa Iowa City, Iowa Last year's Princeton Review Top Party School, the University of Iowa also had the honour of again being the No. 1 school for Lots of Hard Liquor. Although the school is secluded, students make their own fun with an active Greek community, raucous tailgates whenever the Hawkeyes play, and lots of alcohol -- both beer and the stronger stuff. #3 Syracuse University Syracuse, New York Syracuse students go crazy for their sports teams -- the Orange -- often pushing the capacity on the Carrier Dome, both the largest on-campus domed stadium and basketball arena in the country. 'Cuse hosts Juice Jam, a one-day music festival, in the fall and Mayfest, a day-long party followed by a concert, in the spring. Its strong Greek life scene and proximity to several bars also add to students' social opportunities -- propelling 'Cuse to the top of this year's Party Schools ranking. READ MORE: Here's Why Syracuse Really Is The Best Party School In The Country #2 Penn State University State College, Pennsylvania Penn State, last year's No. 1 school on our list, always packs house parties and has a thriving bar scene during the year, but the school really heats up on game days, when students come out to support their beloved Nittany Lions. Although drinking traditions like State Patty's Day -- a student-driven alternative to Saint Patrick's Day -- have recently come under attack, it doesn't change the fact that Penn State still has an awesome mix of sports, Greek life, and a great overall social scene. #1 Clemson University Clemson, South Carolina When the Clemson Tigers football team enters Memorial Stadium, a cannon booms and the players run down 'The Hill' onto the field, past screaming fans shouting along to the Tiger Rag fight song. It's been called the 'The Most Exciting 25 Seconds in College Football.' Clemson students love their teams and their school, packing the stadium -- popularly known as Death Valley. Sports aren't just for the school's varsity athletes, though, as Clemson also took the second spot in The Princeton Review's lists of Jock Schools, Students Pack the Stadiums, and Everyone Plays Intramural Sports. Perhaps most revealing about Clemson's overall level of fun are two other categories the school took second and third place in, respectively -- Their Students Love These Colleges and Happiest Students. Now, time to hit the books. The 50 Best Colleges In America >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.