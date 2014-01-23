The Most-Followed Brands On Twitter Get An Even Bigger Slice Of Total Engagement

The size of a brand’s audience on Twitter has a direct influence on the number of interactions it generates, according to a study of top brands conducted by Simply Measured. The correlation might seem obvious, but some people have doubted the value of accumulating hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter.

The study examined the performance of Interbrand’s top 100 list of global brands. Simply Measured calculated total interactions by adding the total number of replies, mentions, retweets, and favourites a brand received each month in the fourth quarter of 2013.

40 per cent of top brands have less than 100,000 Twitter followers, and they average slightly more than 6,000 interactions each month.

Three per cent of top brands have 750,000-999,000 followers and they generate 26 times more engagement on average than those with less than 100,000 followers. Meaning, having a lead in number of followers translates to a much bigger lead in engagement.



Brands that have less than 100,000 followers generate 16 interactions per tweet on average, compared to roughly 300 interactions per tweet generated by brands with 750,000-999,000 followers.

The top 20% of brands, ranked by audience size, drive 56% of all brand engagement on Twitter.

Since follower counts have such an outsized impact on engagement, marketers should focus some of their time and budget on growing the brand’s audience on Twitter. There are a few ways to do this:

One is to purchase native ads, such as promoted tweets or promoted accounts, which will elevate the visibility of a brand’s content on Twitter.

Marketers should also be aware that the best time to post on Twitter is Monday through Thursday between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and the worst time is after 3 p.m. on a Friday, as that is when Twitter experiences its lowest level of activity.

Visual content performs particularly well on Twitter, according to Simply Measured. Tweets with images that were uploaded directly to Twitter by brand marketers received 210 interactions on average each month. Tweets containing links to Tumblr and Pinterest also performed well, receiving an average 125 and 94 interactions, respectively, per tweet.

Download the chart and data in Excel.





