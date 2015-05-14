The most flexible companies to work for in America

Cisco Almost 75% of Cisco employees are able to work remotely.

Flexible work hours and the option of working from home can alleviate stress and lead to greater productivity.

More and more firms are starting to allow employees to telecommute, but there are a few front runners providing exceptionally flexible work arrangements.

To find the most flexible companies in America, we looked at Business Insider’s latest list of the 50 best companies to work for in America, based on exclusive data from PayScale, which surveyed employees in the US who work at companies that appeared on the 2014 Fortune 500 list.

San Jose, California-based tech company Cisco Systems topped the list of the most flexible companies. It ranked seventh on our list of the 50 best companies to work for.

Payscale determined flexibility by evaluating the percentage of respondents who answered, “Yes, I telecommute 100% of the time,” or “Yes, I telecommute most of the time,” or “Yes, I telecommute some of the time,” to the question, “Are you able to telecommute/work from home?” (Read the full methodology here.)

Here are the full standings:

