13 Fascinating Things We Learned About Private Equity From Bloomberg's Huge New Feature

Next week’s issue of Bloomberg Businessweek will feature a story on private equity firm Monomoy Capital called ‘My Week at Private Equity Boot Camp’ and it’s a monster — 5 pages of in depth access to the everyday workings of the firm. Brendan Greely, the reporter, participate in the action.This is rare for an industry as small, powerful and clandestine as private equity. Monomoy specialises in buying mid-sized manufacturers and improving their efficiency.



Anyway since the article itself is so long, we’ve broken it down into the most important firms for you. Obviously, private equity firms vary a ton from company to company, but this should give you a cool look at what the strive for in general.

Oh, and by the way, Greely ultimately did come to a conclusion about whether or not the industry is harmful, helpful, or downright useless to the economy. And contrary to what Bloomberg Businessweek’s menacing (and controversial) cover, Greely likes what Monomy does:

Practiced this way, private equity is not slash-and-burn liquidation, extracting money from capital. It’s not overleveraging, making profits off dividends paid out of unsustainable loans. Private equity, the way Monomoy does it, is a castle in the sand, a brief victory for order in the constant slide toward entropy.

