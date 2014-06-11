An Incredibly Detailed Poster Of The Most Famous Golf Holes In America

Certain golf courses are known for challenging holes that can frustrate even the most talented golfers.

Pop Chart Lab — the Brooklyn-based graphic design studio that created a whiskey taxonomy poster and a map of New York’s best bars for cocktail snobs — has a new print, this time featuring 72 of the most notable golf holes in America.

The hand-illustrated drawings some of the most formidable fairways, including at the #18 at the Augusta International and #14 at The Coeur d’Alene. The greens and gullies span 26 states and 54 courses, and each drawing includes the courses’ yardage, teeing ground designation, and par.

The print is on sale at Pop Chart Lab for $US29. Double click to zoom in on all the different courses below (mobile users can click here to see a larger image of the map).

