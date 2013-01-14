The 16 Most Famous Kids In College Right Now

Photo: fanpop.com
A new college semester is about to begin and that means that students are preparing to head back to school for the spring semester.But some students have to juggle a bit more than just classes and schoolwork.
We’ve found the 16 most famous kids in college this semester. These celebrities are pursuing their college degrees, juggling class and exams with the responsibilities of public life.
They’re musicians, actors, models and athletes who somehow find a way to balance their college careers with their professional ones—an impressive feat for such young people.
They go to school all over America, from New York City’s School of Visual Arts to California’s University of Southern California.
We’ve listed them here in alphabetical order. Let us know who we missed!
College: University of FloridaYear: Junior
Beisel won a silver medal in the 400-meter individual medley event in the 2012 London Olympics. Even though she is a college student, Beisel is a two-time Olympian: she competed in the 2008 Beiijing Olympics at the age of 15. Beisel is also the 2011 world champion in the 400 IM.
She is majoring in communications at the University of Florida.
College: University of Southern California
Year: Freshman
This actress and singer-songwriter is best known for her role on Nickelodeon TV's iCarly, but she's also starred in several films, including most notably School of Rock.
Cosgrove said that she took a drawing class last semester, which she really enjoyed.
College: University of California Los Angeles
Year: Freshman
The son of Sean 'P. Diddy' or 'Puff Daddy' Combs, Justin Combs graduated with a 3.75 GPA from New Rochelle Iona Prep, a top private school, and is attending UCLA --on a $54,000 football scholarship.
The son of a multi-millionaire, Combs faced a lot of criticism for accepting the scholarship, but the 5-foot-9, 170-pound defensive back defended his decision to accept the scholarship, tweeting that he 'put that work in' and earned the scholarship.
College: Boston University
Year: Junior
Olivia Culpo was crowned Miss USA 2012 last June, and she won the coveted title of Miss Universe in December.
Between prepping for pageants, Culpo studies at Boston University, where she has made Dean's List every semester. She told BU Today that she plans to study either communications or acting
School: University of Oklahoma
Year: Senior
Major: Human Relations
As a child, Dalton had to choose between playing baseball or practicing gymnastics. He made the right choice: Dalton is a member of the 2012 U.S. men's gymnastics team. He competed in the floor portion of the all-around team competition and led the U.S. to a fifth-place finish. During the school year, he is an all-around gymnast for the Sooners.
College: New York University
Year: Sophomore
This film actress, who has starred in the Twilight films, The Secret Life of Bees and The Runaways, is a sophomore at NYU.
College: Northwestern University
Year: Senior
The son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson doesn't just rely on his parents' fame: he's trying to make a name for himself as a rapper/singer called 'Chet Haze.' Last year, Chet Haze dropped his first rap single called 'White and Purple,
College: School of Visual Arts, New York City
Year: Junior
The daughter of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall, Georgia May Jagger has already made a name for herself as a Rimmel London model. But that's not enough for the British beauty.
She wants to pursue photography;The Daily Mail reported that she has her sights set on becoming a wildlife photographer. She is a student at the New York's School Of Visual Arts, where she is studying photography, art and life drawing.
College: University of Southern California
Year: Sophomore
Ludwig is an actor who is most famous for his role as Cato in The Hunger Games movie. According to his bio on his personal website, Alexanderludwig.com, Ludwig is a sophomore at USC, studying film, theatre and entrepreneurship.
College: North Carolina State University
Year: Freshman
McCreery won the 10th season of American Idol in 2011-- while he was in high school. Since then, he's come out with his own country album 'Clear as Day' and he's won numerous awards, including the best Breakthrough Video of the Year from the CMT Music Awards for his song 'The Trouble with Girls' -- just hours before he donned a cap and gown for his high school graduation.
McCreery is a freshman at NC State, majoring in communications/public relations. Meanwhile he is still recording new songs when he's not studying.
School: University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Year: Junior
Mikulak was Dalton's teammate on the U.S. men's gymnastics team. During the all-around team final, he competed in four events: floor exercise, pommel horse, vault and parallel bars. When he's not busy being an Olympian, Mikulak is a gymnast for the Wolverines.
School: Harvard University
Year: Junior
Xi Mingze is the daughter of China's Communist president Xi Jinping. It came out just recently that she is a student at Harvard, studying under a pseudonym.
Xi has kept a quiet profile at Harvard. Not much is known about her, but friends say that she is 'a bookworm, very quiet and studious,' according to the Mail.
College: University of Southern California
Year: Freshman
The 18-year-old son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and activist Maria Shriver, Patrick is an actor, model, and a Freshman at USC. Like any normal college kid, his parents helped him move in to his dorm last semester.
College: New York University
Year: Juniors
These twin brothers first rose to fame in the Adam Sandler film Big Daddy. They've since starred in the Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. The twins are juniors at NYU.
College: Oxford University & Brown University
Year: Junior
Watson, who is most famous for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies, began her college career as a freshman at Brown University in 2009.
However, the pressure that comes with fame and rigorous studies caught up with her and she decided to transfer to Oxford University for her junior year. Watson is now back at Brown, where she plans to complete her undergraduate degree.
College: Brown University
Year: Junior
The 21-year-old daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore is a singer with the band Gus & Scout.
She is 'pursuing a career in music while studying and pursuing various extracurricular activities at Brown,' according to the Huffington Post.
