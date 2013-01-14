The 16 Most Famous Kids In College Right Now

Emma Watson (white shirt) and friends.

Photo: fanpop.com

A new college semester is about to begin and that means that students are preparing to head back to school for the spring semester.But some students have to juggle a bit more than just classes and schoolwork.



We’ve found the 16 most famous kids in college this semester. These celebrities are pursuing their college degrees, juggling class and exams with the responsibilities of public life.

They’re musicians, actors, models and athletes who somehow find a way to balance their college careers with their professional ones—an impressive feat for such young people.

They go to school all over America, from New York City’s School of Visual Arts to California’s University of Southern California.

We’ve listed them here in alphabetical order. Let us know who we missed!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.