The most famous band of all time from every state

Great music can be found all across the country, from huge states like California to small ones like Rhode Island. And every state has a famous band that hails from there.

To determine the most famous band from every state, we looked at reputation, record sales, and awards, considering each band within their own era.

We used the term “band” loosely here, including any musical act consisting of more than one person. We focused mostly on the state where each band originally formed, but also considered where their music was popularised, as well as artists’ hometowns.

Check out which band is making your state proud.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.