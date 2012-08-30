10 Mugshots Of Infamous Arrested Politicians

Photo: Mugshot via The Smoking Gun
With the presidential election looming, we decided to take a look at the ugly side of politics — other than what we’ve already seen.Scores of politicians have been arrested, or even convicted and sentenced to time behind bars, in modern memory.
With that in mind, we decided to take a look at some of the most infamous arrests.
Former U.S. Senator John Edwards was accused of taking illegal campaign contributions. However, a judge declared a mistrial in May after a jury couldn't make up its mind on one of the charges against him.
Disgraced Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich was arrested on charges he tried to sell President Barack Obama's Senate seat. He was convicted last summer.
Former U.S. House Majority Leader Tom DeLay was sentenced in 2011 to three years in prison for money laundering.
The late Sen. Ted Stevens was convicted in 2008 of a slew of ethics violations. However, a year later, a judge set aside the conviction, claiming prosecutors mishandled the case.
Former Illinois Gov. George Ryan was convicted in 2006 on corruption charges. His prison sentence was set to expire in 2013 but he qualified in August for a work release program.
U.S. Sen. Larry Craig pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour charge of disorderly conduct after an undercover officer said the senator made sexual advances in a bathroom stall.
Illinois makes yet another appearance. Democratic Rep. Dan Rostenkowski pleaded guilty in 1996 to two charges of mail fraud. He agreed to a 17-month prison sentence.
Former New York police commissioner, and one-time George W. Bush cabinet nominee, Bernard Kerik pleaded guilty in 2009 to eight felonies.
John Mitchell, Richard Nixon's attorney general, was found guilty of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and perjury in 1975. He died in 1988.
Former Ohio Congressman James Traficant was convicted in 2002 on bribery and racketeering charges. He was released in 2009 and announced in 2010 his plans to run for office.
