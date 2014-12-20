The Most Extravagant Tech Holiday Parties Of The Year

Instagram, @pieraluisaPerformers at Refinery29’s party.
For some tech companies, treating your employees to a splashy holiday party is well worth the expense.
And this year, companies like Facebook, Dropbox, and BuzzFeed really went all out, throwing lavish shindigs with circus performers, champagne dresses, and live concerts from famous musicians.
We can’t wait to see what they come up with next.
Google's parties never disappoint. The People Operations team partied at the Exploratorium, where a giant snow globe was set up for photos.
Google's finance team attended an ocean-themed bash at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. A Cirque du Soleil troupe dazzled the audience.
Facebook's massive party went down at AT&T Park, the ballpark where the San Francisco Giants Play. Thousands packed into the space.
Tumblr threw a carnival-themed bash -- complete with games, food stands, and a ball pit -- at the Brooklyn Night Bazaar. The 1975 performed, as did singer Reggie Watts.
BuzzFeed rented out New York's Webster Hall for their holiday party this year. An Internet culture joke greeted guests at the entrance.
