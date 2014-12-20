The Most Extravagant Tech Holiday Parties Of The Year

Madeline Stone
Refinery29 partyInstagram, @pieraluisaPerformers at Refinery29’s party.

For some tech companies, treating your employees to a splashy holiday party is well worth the expense. 

And this year, companies like Facebook, Dropbox, and BuzzFeed really went all out, throwing lavish shindigs with circus performers, champagne dresses, and live concerts from famous musicians. 

We can’t wait to see what they come up with next.

Yahoo celebrated with a 'Wizard of Oz'-themed bash at Pier 48 in San Francisco.

CEO Marissa Mayer was there to take pictures with everyone.

Singer Janelle Monae put on an energetic performance that had everyone dancing.

Twitter held a massive celebration at the Exploratorium in San Francisco.

A robot was on hand to make lit-up cocktails.

But this robot was just hanging out with guests.

LinkedIn's party took place at Levi's Stadium, home to the San Francisco 49ers.

This woman served champagne from a contraption on her dress.

Box went all out with their holiday takeover of San Francisco City Hall.

Champagne dresses were apparently a trend at this year's holiday parties.

Google's parties never disappoint. The People Operations team partied at the Exploratorium, where a giant snow globe was set up for photos.

Fake snow made for a ton of fun.

Google's finance team attended an ocean-themed bash at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. A Cirque du Soleil troupe dazzled the audience.

Facebook's massive party went down at AT&T Park, the ballpark where the San Francisco Giants Play. Thousands packed into the space.

Facebookers got the chance to snap photos with the World Series trophy.

Tumblr threw a carnival-themed bash -- complete with games, food stands, and a ball pit -- at the Brooklyn Night Bazaar. The 1975 performed, as did singer Reggie Watts.

Spotify celebrated at Berg'n, a beer and food hall in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem was DJ for the night.

Refinery29 hired circus performers for its blowout at ACME Studio in Brooklyn.

Airbnb also went for a circus theme for their party at the San Francisco Armory.

Lyft gave out colourful mustaches during their party at the Public Works in San Francisco.

Dim purple lighting made for a cool atmosphere.

Dropbox's party at the Westin St. Francis featured some fancy decor.

Partygoers took to the dance floor as electronic duo Chromeo performed.

BuzzFeed rented out New York's Webster Hall for their holiday party this year. An Internet culture joke greeted guests at the entrance.

Dancers performed with hula hoops and flaming props.

Want to see some more Google party pictures?

Google Has Thrown Some Over-The-Top Holiday Parties This Year »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.