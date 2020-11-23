The 25 most expensive ZIP codes in America in 2020

Denis Tagney Jr./Getty Images A number of Orange County, California, neighbourhoods that hug the Pacific coast south of Los Angeles — including Newport Beach, pictured — made the list of priciest ZIP codes in the country.

Real estate data provider Property Shark released its annual ranking of the most expensive ZIP codes in the US. The ranking was determined by median home sale prices.

For the fourth year in a row, Silicon Valley suburb Atherton took the top spot. The median home sale price in Atherton, California, was $US7 million.

A Hamptons ZIP code came in second, with a median home sale price of $US3.9 million.

California and New York are still the two states with the most number of pricey ZIP codes, boasting high median home sale values despite the pandemic.

While people may be leaving urban hubs like San Francisco and New York in droves amid the coronavirus pandemic, real estate in ritzy enclaves just outside those cities is more expensive than ever.

Mass migration to posh suburbs has pushed up median home prices in California and New York, the two states that are home to the bulk of the country’s priciest ZIP codes.

Property Shark just released its annual ranking of the most expensive ZIP codes in the US, which was determined by using this year’s median home sale price in each location.

California dominates the list, with 19 ZIP codes landing in the top 25, many of which are located in and around Silicon Valley, the tech startup hub just south of San Francisco. New York followed with five ZIP codes making the list â€” two in Manhattan and three in the Hamptons.

There was one notable pandemic-induced change: Tribeca â€” the trendy downtown Manhattan neighbourhood known for cobblestone streets and ritzy lofts carved out of former warehouses â€” didn’t crack the top 10 most expensive ZIP codes for the first time in at least five years.

Elsewhere, median home sale prices rose. Three-fourths of the country’s priciest ZIPs all saw median home price increases.

The country’s most expensive neighbourhood was far and away the posh Silicon Valley suburb of Atherton, California. Its 94027 ZIP code has a $US7 million median sale price and was crowned the country’s priciest for the fourth year in a row. Its closest competitor, the quaint Hamptons village of Sagaponack, had a median price that, at $US3.9 million, was practically half of Atherton’s.

Keep reading for a closer look at the 25 most expensive ZIP codes in America.

25. Los Gatos, California (95030)

Mariusz S. Jurgielewicz/Shutterstock Los Gatos is the first Silicon Valley location to make this list.

County: Santa Clara County

Median sale price (2020): $US2,580,000

24. Saratoga, California (95070)

Sarah C McDonald/Shutterstock Saratoga is a town in the heart of Silicon Valley.

County: Santa Clara County

Median sale price (2020): $US2,600,000

23. Miami Beach, Florida (33109)

Katie Warren/Business Insider This ZIP code encompasses Fisher Island, pictured above, a private island just south of Miami Beach.

County: Miami-Dade County

Median sale price (2020): $US2,700,000 (tied with Rancho Santa Fe near San Diego)

23. Rancho Santa Fe, California (92067)

Sandy Huffaker/Corbis via Getty Images The entrance to an estate in Rancho Santa Fe, which is in Southern California near San Diego.

County: San Diego County

Median sale price (2020): $US2,700,000 (tied with Miami Beach)

22. New York, New York (10069)

robert cicchetti/Shutterstock This ZIP code, in part, includes Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

County: New York County

Median sale price (2020): $US2,725,000

21. Newport Beach, California (92662)

Getty Images/Fernando Espinosa / EyeEm Waterfront homes in Newport Beach.

County: Orange County

Median sale price (2020): $US2,728,000

20. Los Angeles, California (90272)

Shutterstock This ZIP code is north of Santa Monica and includes Pacific Palisades.

County: Los Angeles County

Median sale price (2020): $US2,750,000

19. Corona del Mar, California (92625)

Jon Bilous/Shutterstock Corona del Mar is a neighbourhood in Newport Beach.

County: Orange County

Median sale price (2020): $US2,762,000

18. Stinson Beach, California (94970)

Getty Images Stinson Beach, pictured above, is north of San Francisco.

County: Marin County

Median sale price (2020): $US2,770,000

17. Wainscott, New York (11975)

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for DELL A soiree at a Wainscott home in the Hamptons.

County: Suffolk County

Median sale price (2020): $US2,800,000

16. Santa Barbara, California (93108)

Jordan Siemens/Getty Images A view of Santa Barbara, California.

County: Santa Barbara County

Median sale price (2020): $US2,925,000

15. Belvedere Tiburon, California (94920)

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Professional triathlete Sarah Piampiano trains in the Belvedere Lagoon in Tiburon, a Bay Area enclave.

County: Marin County

Median sale price (2020): $US2,960,000

14, Newport Coast, California (92657)

Beach Media/Shutterstock Newport Coast is just south of Newport Beach, pictured above.

County: Orange County

Median sale price (2020): $US2,998,000

13. New York, New York (10013)

Alexander Spatari/Getty Images This ZIP code encompasses parts of lower Manhattan including SoHo, pictured above, and Tribeca.

County: New York County

Median sale price (2020): $US2,999,000

12. Burlingame, California (94010)

pikappa51/Shutterstock.com Burlingame sits on San Francisco Bay.

County: San Mateo County

Median sale price (2020): $US3,100,000

11. New York, New York (10007)

Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Tribeca, which borders the towering Financial District in downtown Manhattan, is New York City’s most expensive neighbourhood.

County: New York County

Median sale price (2020): $US3,150,000

10. Los Altos, California (94024)

Sundry Photography/Shutterstock Los Altos is located in Silicon Valley.

County: Santa Clara County

Median sale price (2020): $US3,200,000

9. Medina, Washington (98039)

Dmitri Kotchetov/Getty Images Medina sits across Lake Washington from Seattle.

County: King County

Median sale price (2020): $US3,225,000

8. Palo Alto, California (94301)

Sundry Photography/Shutterstock Palo Alto is yet another Silicon Valley location on the list.

County: Santa Clara County

Median sale price (2020): $US3,298,000

7. Bridgehampton, New York (11932)

Getty Images The Bridgehampton shoreline is one of the prettiest in the Hamptons, where many New Yorkers both vacation and ride out the coronavirus.

County: Suffolk County

Median sale price (2020): $US3,325,000

6. Los Altos, California (94022)

Andrei Stanescu/Getty Images A view of Los Altos Hills, which is in the Bay Area.

County: Santa Clara County

Median sale price (2020): $US3,453,000

5. Portola Valley, California (94028)

Samuel Lee/EyeEm via Getty Images A view of Portola Valley, which is also around San Francisco.

County: San Mateo County

Median sale price (2020): $US3,530,000

4. Ross, California (94957)

Francesco Carucci/Shutterstock Ross is just north of San Francisco, pictured above, covered in fog.

County: Marin County

Median sale price (2020): $US3,605,000

3. Beverly Hills, California (90210)

Getty Images/Mint Images A view of Los Angeles from a Beverly Hills home. Its 90210 ZIP code was made famous by a 90s teen drama of the same name.

County: Los Angeles County

Median sale price (2020): $US3,750,000 (tied with Santa Monica, also in LA)

3. Santa Monica, California (90402)

Shutterstock.com The Santa Monica pier, one of Los Angeles’ most iconic and beautiful sights.

County: Los Angeles County

Median sale price (2020): $US3,750,000 (tied with Beverly Hills, also in LA)

2. Sagaponack, New York (11962)

Sean Zanni / Contributor/Getty Images A home in Sagaponack, which is in the tony Hamptons enclave of Southampton.

County: Suffolk County

Median sale price (2020): $US3,875,000

1. Atherton, California (94027)

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A gated mansion in Atherton, California, a posh suburb of Silicon Valley.

County: San Mateo County

Median sale price (2020): $US7,000,000

