A Complete Guide To The World's 15 Best Wine-Producing Regions

Photo: Galileo55 via Flickr

More and more rich people are looking to buy vineyards, according to the latest Knight Frank Wealth Report.Investors range from the lifestyle buyer looking for a holiday house — which represent 70% of buyers in France — to industrialists who want to produce on a larger scale.



Commercial investors might consider places like Chile and Argentina, where land is cheap and the wine’s reputation is emerging.

Cost of vineyards are tied to prices of residential markets and land values. Property values in Bordeaux, Napa valley and Chianti all fell in 2010.

