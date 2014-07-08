The Most Expensive Video Games Ever Made

Video games are getting to be as expensive to produce as Hollywood films.

In fact, some video games have ended up costing way more than even the most expensive feature films.

Unlike with movies, though, the amount of money it costs to make video games is a closely guarded secret. Most of the costs we see floating around are purely based on analyst estimates.

And when specific numbers are released, they take into account not just production, but things like marketing and packaging as well.

