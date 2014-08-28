The Most Expensive Tech Acquisitions In History

Reuters Carly Fiorina (left), chairman and CEO of Hewlett-Packard, with Michael Capellas, chairman and CEO of Compaq.

Many people may be astonished when they hear about a startup being acquired for billions of dollars, pointing to a “tech bubble” and questioning the value of these companies. But a couple millions pales in comparison to these massive tech acquisitions.

Granted the acquired companies tend to be a little bigger than the average startup, but these guys sure got a lot of money.

We’ve rounded up some of the most expensive tech acquisitions of all time to give a glimpse into the massive amount of money being thrown around in the tech industry.

