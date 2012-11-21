The Most Outrageously Expensive Apartments For Rent In New York City

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Living in New York City can be ridiculously expensive.While the average New York apartment goes for $3,400 a month, there are some penthouses and townhouses asking staggering amounts rents equal to some New Yorkers’ annual salaries, if not more.
We rounded up the most expensive luxury real estate rentals we could find in Manhattan.
For $40,000 a month, rent an East 80th Street townhouse. The five-story home has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
For $40,000 a month, rent this furnished townhouse on Grove Street. The four-story home has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, and a garden off the kitchen,
For $45,000 a month, live in four-bedroom Upper East Side apartment. It's in a historic building that dates back to 1907.
For $45,000 a month, live in this penthouse in Union Square. The condo, in a doorman building, spans 3,000 square feet and has three bedrooms and three baths.
For $45,000 a month, rent this four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom apartment in The Plaza. You'll have access to 24-hour concierge and hotel services.
For $45,000 a month, rent this Midtown West apartment. The apartment has four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and 800 square feet of outdoor space.
For $50,000, rent this Upper East Side townhouse. The pad dates back to 1889 and has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
For $50,000, rent this TriBeCa apartment which spans 6,000 square feet. The loft has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.
For $65,000 a month, live in the Olympic Tower on Fifth Avenue. The apartment has four bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows.
For $90,000 a month, live on the Upper West Side with a Central Park West address. The townhouse has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
For $95,000 a month, call this Greenwich Village townhouse home. The five-bedroom townhouse is 22 feet wide, with a zen garden and wine room.
For $100,000 a month, rent an 8,000-square-foot apartment in Midtown. The gorgeous pad has six bedrooms and six bathrooms.
For $100,000 a month, stay in a penthouse in TriBeCa. The apartment spans three floors and 13,500 square feet of space.
For $125,000 a month, rent the Astor Suite in The Plaza. The apartment has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, 14-foot ceilings, and 4,284 square feet of living space.
