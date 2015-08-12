10 of the most expensive houses for rent in America

Courtesy of RentCafe.com At $US300,000 per month, this Miami rental is only the third most expensive on the list.

With real estate’s rental market on fire and companies like Luxury Retreats (Airbnb for mansions) cropping up, billionaires on the hunt for a summer or vacation rental are spoiled for choice.

For a glimpse at the luxury rentals at the top of the market, RentCafe.com has curated a list of the most expensive rental homes across the US. Properties range from the presidential suite of an iconic hotel to a beachfront mansion in Malibu, California.

Keep scrolling to see what up to $US750,000 per month gets you at some of America’s most exclusive rental mansions.

