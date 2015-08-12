10 of the most expensive houses for rent in America

With real estate’s rental market on fire and companies like Luxury Retreats (Airbnb for mansions) cropping up, billionaires on the hunt for a summer or vacation rental are spoiled for choice.
For a glimpse at the luxury rentals at the top of the market, RentCafe.com has curated a list of the most expensive rental homes across the US. Properties range from the presidential suite of an iconic hotel to a beachfront mansion in Malibu, California.
Keep scrolling to see what up to $US750,000 per month gets you at some of America’s most exclusive rental mansions.
Available September 1st, this five-level D.C. mansion boasts eight bedrooms, seven full baths, and four partial baths. It comes equipped with a catering and gourmet kitchen, a pool and sauna, and a modern media room for entertaining.
Sitting on approximately 1.8 acres of land, this Mediterranean estate resembles a five-star resort. Among the home's highlights are Swarovski crystal doorknobs, a 3,000-square-foot master suite (with a makeup room, massage room, and gym), two libraries, a tennis court, and a luxurious outdoor living area with mountain views.
According to the listing, the property can be purchased for $US7.295 million.
Renowned international architect John Scholz built this Mediterranean-inspired lakefront estate for Chicago philanthropists Ann and Robert Lurie. The 14,670-square-foot home features a rustic wine cellar, 10 bedrooms, a gym and tennis court, and tranquil views of the lake.
The listing deems this newly finished home an 'elegant French chateau.' Aside from the saltwater pool and hot tub with a miniature waterfall, the luxurious, European-inspired home has a movie theatre, glass wine cellar, and a two-story marble entry foyer.
This 3,290-square-foot, single-family home rests on 1.4 acres of waterfront land and includes two boat docks. Exposed wood beams throughout the four-bedroom home's interior evoke a rustic, western feel.
This 1,543-square-foot presidential suite is located inside the iconic Taj hotel. The suite includes one bedroom, two bathrooms, a kitchenette, a living/dining room, and 24-hour room service. Views span the public garden and the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.
At almost 10,000 square feet, this property was made for entertaining. The home comes with an oversize hot tub, billiards room, home theatre, a wet bar, and a wine room. There's also a dining room that seats 10 and a breakfast area that seats six.
Spacious living areas and multiple fireplaces make this mountain home the perfect place to cosy up with friends and family.
This 12,957-square-foot beach house spans 186 feet along Biscayne Bay and boasts views of Miami's skyline. During the day, take a swim in the heated pool with spa, or walk through the English garden. At night, grill in the cabana and dine on the rooftop deck.
And for those with boats, the property has its own dock and dock pedestal.
This 4,786-square-foot apartment stretches across the 39th floor of Manhattan's $US100 million-renovated Pierre Hotel. According to the listing, renters have access to the Taj Royal Attaché butler service, 24/7 concierge, pet pampering, and the hotel's chauffeur-driven Jaguar.
Notable features of the six-bedroom apartment include a private elevator, Murano glass chandeliers, curated artwork, and views of Central Park.
Described as 'one of the most remarkable estates in the world,' the listing for this six-plus acre property doesn't reveal its address. What is known is that the 22,000-square-foot mansion features a professional screening room, world-class gym, and 168-foot-long infinity pool, among other incredible amenities.
