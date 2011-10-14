11 Places With More Expensive Real Estate Than New York City

At $1,068 per square foot, New York City remains the most expensive real estate market in the United States, according to money management firm Credit Sesame (via Curbed).But there are still other global cities where real estate prices make a New York penthouse seem like a bargain.

Credit Sesame looked at data from Numbeo, the New York Times, Zillow, and other sources to compile these per-square-foot real estate prices in the world’s major markets.

HONG KONG: Real estate costs $1,118 per square foot

COPENHAGEN: Real estate costs $1,317 per square foot

HELSINKI, FINLAND: Real estate costs $1,366 per square foot

MADRID: Real estate costs $1,395 per square foot

BEIRUT: Real estate costs $1,448 per square foot

STOCKHOLM: Real estate costs $1,516 per square foot

SINGAPORE: Real estate costs $1,561 per square foot

LUXEMBOURG: Real estate costs $1,563 per square foot

LONDON: Real estate costs $1,590 per square foot

OSLO, NORWAY: Real estate costs $2,099

PARIS: Real estate costs $3,287 per square foot

Still think New York is expensive?

