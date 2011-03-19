The Most Expensive Places To Buy An iPad 2

Photo: AP
According to reports, iPad 2 devices have been selling like hotcakes.Apple Stores in New York sold out “within hours” of the iPad 2’s launch. There is now a four to five week wait on new iPads purchased online.
Apple isn’t the only one profiting handsomely from the sales. More than a few parties have tried to cash in on users’ iPad 2 fever by flipping their devices to eager customers–for a price.
