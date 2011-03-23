What's The Most Expensive School In The Sweet Sixteen?

Photo: AP Images
When your school goes to the Big Dance, it’s a wonderful experience.Even if you’re a 16-seed, there are a few glorious days where you get so hopeful about your team’s chances, you talk yourself into the notion of “Hey, no team has ever knocked off a #1 seed in the first round so it’s DUE to happen!”
But how much does the student-fan experience cost? What sort of money is spent to attend a school that’s perennially in championship contention? What are the tuition costs associated with supporting an underdog team from a tiny college that only makes the tournament once per decade?
What I want to know is: Which students literally have the most and least invested in this year’s NCAA Tournament? Let’s take a look.
Public
Location: San Diego, CA
In-state tuition: $5,206
Out-of-state tuition: $16,366
Average cost: $10,786
Public
Location: Tallahassee, FL
In-state tuition: $5,238
Out-of-state tuition: $19,682
Average cost: $12,460
Public
Location: Lexington, KY
In-state tuition: $8,610
Out-of-state tuition: $17,678
Average cost: $13,144
Public
Location: Lawrence, KS
In-state tuition: $8,733
Out-of-state tuition: $21,538
Average cost: $15,136
Public
Location: Richmond, VA
In-state tuition: $8,817
Out-of-state tuition: $21,536
Average cost: $15,177
Public
Location: Chapel Hill, NC
In-state tuition: $5,922
Out-of-state tuition: $24,736
Average cost: $15,329
Public
Location: Gainesville, FL
In-state tuition: $5,045
Out-of-state tuition: $27,322
Average cost: $16,184
Public
Location: Tucson, AZ
In-state tuition: $8,237
Out-of-state tuition: $24,597
Average cost: $16,417
Public
Location: Columbus, OH
In-state tuition: $9,420
Out-of-state tuition: $23,604
Average cost: $16,512
Public
Location: Madison, WI
In-state tuition: $8,983
Out-of-state tuition: $24,233
Average cost: $16,608
Public
Location: Storrs, CT
In-state tuition: $10,416
Out-of-state tuition: $26,880
Average cost: $18,648
