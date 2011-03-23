What's The Most Expensive School In The Sweet Sixteen?

florida state university basketball

Photo: AP Images

When your school goes to the Big Dance, it’s a wonderful experience.Even if you’re a 16-seed, there are a few glorious days where you get so hopeful about your team’s chances, you talk yourself into the notion of “Hey, no team has ever knocked off a #1 seed in the first round so it’s DUE to happen!”

But how much does the student-fan experience cost? What sort of money is spent to attend a school that’s perennially in championship contention? What are the tuition costs associated with supporting an underdog team from a tiny college that only makes the tournament once per decade?

What I want to know is: Which students literally have the most and least invested in this year’s NCAA Tournament? Let’s take a look.

16. Brigham Young University

Private

Location: Provo, UT

Tuition: $4,420

15. San Diego State University

Public

Location: San Diego, CA

In-state tuition: $5,206
Out-of-state tuition: $16,366

Average cost: $10,786

14. Florida State University

Public

Location: Tallahassee, FL

In-state tuition: $5,238
Out-of-state tuition: $19,682

Average cost: $12,460

13. University of Kentucky

Public

Location: Lexington, KY

In-state tuition: $8,610
Out-of-state tuition: $17,678

Average cost: $13,144

12. University of Kansas

Public

Location: Lawrence, KS

In-state tuition: $8,733
Out-of-state tuition: $21,538

Average cost: $15,136

11. Virginia Commonwealth University

Public

Location: Richmond, VA

In-state tuition: $8,817
Out-of-state tuition: $21,536

Average cost: $15,177

10. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Public

Location: Chapel Hill, NC

In-state tuition: $5,922
Out-of-state tuition: $24,736

Average cost: $15,329

9. University of Florida

Public

Location: Gainesville, FL

In-state tuition: $5,045
Out-of-state tuition: $27,322

Average cost: $16,184

8. University of Arizona

Public

Location: Tucson, AZ

In-state tuition: $8,237
Out-of-state tuition: $24,597

Average cost: $16,417

7. Ohio State University

Public

Location: Columbus, OH

In-state tuition: $9,420
Out-of-state tuition: $23,604

Average cost: $16,512

6. University of Wisconsin-Madison

Public

Location: Madison, WI

In-state tuition: $8,983
Out-of-state tuition: $24,233

Average cost: $16,608

5. University of Connecticut

Public

Location: Storrs, CT

In-state tuition: $10,416
Out-of-state tuition: $26,880

Average cost: $18,648

4. Marquette University

Private

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Tuition: $30,462

3. Butler University

Private

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Tuition: $30,558

2. Duke University

Private

Location: Durham, NC

Tuition: $40,243

1. University of Richmond

Private

Location: Richmond, VA

Tuition: $41,610

Was your team knocked out early?

