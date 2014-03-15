The 19 Most Expensive Mansions For Sale In Los Angeles Right Now

Los Angeles, with its swanky neighborhoods and gated mansions, has always been an expensive place to buy real estate.
Home prices in the county grew a whopping 16.75% between January 2013 and January 2014, according to real estate intelligence firm DataQuick.
Some Los Angeles houses, however, are in a league of their own. The experts at Point2 Homes helped us come up a list of the most expensive mansions for sale in LA county. We also looked at listings from The Agency, Sotheby’s International Realty, and Christie’s International Realty to compile this list.
In addition to the desirable zip code, millions of dollars in Los Angeles will buy you a pool and other outdoor amenities, a nice plot of land and beautiful surrounding views.
Address: 27960 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Price: $27.5 million
This 6,500-square-foot home provides ocean views of the Paradise Cove beach through its large glass front. The home has bamboo floors and a deck that leads directly to the beach.
Address: 385 Copa De Oro Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Price: $27.5 million
This 10,500-square-foot home sits on 1.1 acres of gated property. It's designed with an eye for grandeur, including a two-story entry with curved staircase.
Address: 10346 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Price: $27.5 million
Called the Hope Estate, this mansion sits on 5.16 acres surrounding Toluca Lake. The property includes a guest house and staff quarters plus a one-hole golf course. It was originally built for the comedian Bob Hope.
Address: 3905 Carbon Canyon Road Malibu, CA 90265
Price: $27.5 million
This six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home takes its design cues from European villas. It features 12-foot high ceilings, Bavarian walnut floors and glass walls that open onto the air.
Address: 6970 Wildlife Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Price: $28.5 million
Located on a cul de sac in Point Dume, this Malibu mansion comes equipped is totally wired for tablet control of every facet of the house's living conditions. It also comes with private access to Little Dume beach.
Address: 1232 Sunset Plaza Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Price: $28.8 million
Built only last year, this modern estate includes a 13,000-square-foot main house, full wellness center and guest house. It sits just minutes north of the shopping and entertainment district of Sunset Boulevard and offers views of Los Angeles' city lights.
Address: 9501 Gloaming Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Price: $29.5 million
Built in 1939, the Steel Compound sits on over 10 acres of land. It includes a restored Colonial estate and two large guest quarters. It's also one of the few properties in Beverly Hills that's been zoned as an equestrian estate.
Address: Malibu, CA
Price: $29.9 million
Nearly every room in this 9,000-square-foot mansion has a wall that can open to the outside air. The property includes five bedrooms, six baths, a home theatre, and a wine cellar.
Address: 3100 Mandeville Canyon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Price: $29.95 million
Five structures sit on this 48-acre property in upper Mandeville Canyon, including the 12,000-square-foot main house, tennis court with pavilion, guest house and caretaker's house. A lake sits in the center of the estate.
Address: 21808 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Price: $29.995 million
This beach-front property offers private access to Carbon Beach, also known as 'Billionaire's Beach.' The home includes a deck and oversized lap pool, a private balcony and six bedrooms.
Address: 475 Bel Air Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Price: $43 million
This estate, which sits inside the prestigious East Gate of Old Bel Air, once belonged to William H. Doheny, grandson to the great oil baron Edward Doheny. The 10,000-square-foot main house includes eight bedrooms, 14 baths and a long, private driveway.
Address: 9904 Kip Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Price: $43 million
The main house on this 20-acre property includes 30,000 square feet of living space. Most rooms face the grounds with views of the canyon and Los Angeles city lights beyond. There's also an eight-car garage and an elevator.
Address: 6250 Hollywood, Penthouse, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Price: $45 million
With 25,000 square feet, this is one of the largest penthouses offered in the United States right now. The apartment offers 360-degree views of downtown L.A. and large-scale balconies and terraces surrounding the living space.
Address: 1 Buggy Whip Drive, Rolling Hills, CA 90274
Price: $53 million
This estate boasts over 50,000 square feet of living space. It has nine bedrooms and 25 bathrooms, plus a ballroom, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and marble fountains surrounding a bocce ball court. The property is part of a gated community with 24-hour guarded access.
Address: 26880 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Price: $54 million
Sitting on 6.5 acres, this villa comes with several landscaped gardens that lead down to the Pacific coast. The property includes a main house, guest house and office space.
Address: Beverly Hills, CA
Price: $55 million
This estate sits at the heart of the Golden Triangle in Beverly Hills, known for its exclusive neighborhoods and shopping and entertainment that caters to Los Angeles' richest. The home is designed with airy, open spaces and features a two-story office library.
Address: 31250 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Price: $57.5 million
Starchitect Frank Gehry built this estate in 1989. It includes a rare 160 feet of beachfront along Malibu's coveted Broad Beach. It also comes with a spa, outdoor fireplace and adjoining kitchen for backyard entertainment.
Address: 172 Bliss Canyon Road, Bradbury, CA 91008
Price: $68.8 million
With over 30,000 square feet in the main house, plus another 3,000 in outdoor galleries, this estate is a bargain at $US68.8 million, especially after receiving a $US10 million price cut recently. The property also includes a guest house, a pool house and a 15-person jacuzzi. It's decorated with hand painted frescoes in Venetian plaster.
Address: North Carolwood Drive, Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, CA
Price: $90 million
This former Walt Disney property features a putting green, custom movie room, three bars, library, gym, and two safe rooms. The house sits in the exclusive Holmby Hills neighbourhood, but is set back far enough for extra privacy. No other houses are in sight of this property.
