The 20 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In California

Photo: TheHouseOfHadid.com
Despite the collapse of real estate prices in parts of California, some homes in the Golden State are still on the market for mindblowing amounts.We’ve compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in California from sources including Sotheby’s International Realty, Christie’s Real Estate, Realtor.com, Redfin, Trulia, and local luxury real estate agencies.
This $32 million Stone Canyon Ranch in Paicines sits on 10,000 acres, but the home on the property has just one bedroom and two bathrooms.
This $32 million Laguna Beach property has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and four half-bathrooms. It also has a community pool.
This $35 million house in Napa has five bedrooms and six full bathrooms. The house has a library, theatre, elevator, and wine cellar.
This $35 million Calistoga home has 9,700 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, and 3.5 bathrooms.
This $37 million Newport Coast house has eight bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, and six half baths. It sits on the largest private parcel of land in Newport.
This $39 million Beverly Hills home has 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The house a tennis court and detached guest house.
This $39 million Los Angeles home overlooks the Bel-Air Country Club. It has eight bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.
This $43 million Hillsborough home has a European flair in Silicon Valley. The home sits on six acres of land.
This $45 million Malibu house is surrounded by a 12-foot wall. There are seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.
This $47.5 million oceanfront house in Malibu has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, as well as a gym, pool, and views of the ocean.
This $49.5 million house in Beverly Hills has more than 36,000 square feet of living space. The home has nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.
This $55 million Beverly Hills house has been on the market for more than a year. It has 27,000 square feet of living space and a 20-car garage.
This $57.5 million Beverly Hills house sits on 20 acres of land and has 30,000 square feet of living space. The house has a gourmet kitchen, game room, private screening room, and wine cellar.
This $95 million home is the legendary Beverly House. The home sits on 3.7 acres atop Sunset Boulevard.
This $125 million Holmby Hills house has 12 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. There's also a private spa and tennis courts.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.