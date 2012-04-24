The 20 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In California

Meredith Galante
le belvedere beverly hills calfiornia $85 million

Photo: TheHouseOfHadid.com

Despite the collapse of real estate prices in parts of California, some homes in the Golden State are still on the market for mindblowing amounts.We’ve compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in California from sources including Sotheby’s International Realty, Christie’s Real Estate, Realtor.com, Redfin, Trulia, and local luxury real estate agencies.

This $32 million Stone Canyon Ranch in Paicines sits on 10,000 acres, but the home on the property has just one bedroom and two bathrooms.

Click here to see more photos on Christie's >

This $32 million Laguna Beach property has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and four half-bathrooms. It also has a community pool.

Click here to see more photos on Sotheby's >

This $35 million house in Napa has five bedrooms and six full bathrooms. The house has a library, theatre, elevator, and wine cellar.

Click here to see more photos on Sotheby's >

This $35 million Calistoga home has 9,700 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, and 3.5 bathrooms.

Click here to see more photos on Christie's >

This $37 million Newport Coast house has eight bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, and six half baths. It sits on the largest private parcel of land in Newport.

Click here to see more photos on Sotheby's >

This $39 million house in Beverly Hills is being sold by a former Playboy Playmate.

Click here for a tour >
Or see more photos on Redfin >

This $39 million Beverly Hills home has 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The house a tennis court and detached guest house.

Click here to see more photos of the house on Redfin >

This $39 million Los Angeles home overlooks the Bel-Air Country Club. It has eight bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

Click here to see more photos of the house on Redfin >

This $43 million Hillsborough home has a European flair in Silicon Valley. The home sits on six acres of land.

Click here to see more photos on Christie's >

This $45 million waterfront estate in Belvedere has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Click here to see more photos on Sotheby's >

This $45 million Malibu house is surrounded by a 12-foot wall. There are seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.

Click here to see more photos of the house on Trulia >

This $47.5 million oceanfront house in Malibu has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, as well as a gym, pool, and views of the ocean.

Click here to tour the house on Redfin >

Click here for a tour >

Click here to see more photos on Sotheby's >

This $49.5 million house in Beverly Hills has more than 36,000 square feet of living space. The home has nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

Click here to see more photos on Redfin >

This $52 million grand European estate in Montecito has incredible mountain views.

Click here to see more photos of the house on Susan Burns Realty >

This $55 million Beverly Hills house has been on the market for more than a year. It has 27,000 square feet of living space and a 20-car garage.

Click here to see more photos of the house on Redfin >

This $57.5 million Beverly Hills house sits on 20 acres of land and has 30,000 square feet of living space. The house has a gourmet kitchen, game room, private screening room, and wine cellar.

Click here to see more photos of the house on Joyce Rey Realty >

Click here to see more photos of the house >

This $95 million home is the legendary Beverly House. The home sits on 3.7 acres atop Sunset Boulevard.

Click here to see more photos of the house on Christie's >

This $125 million Holmby Hills house has 12 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. There's also a private spa and tennis courts.

Click here to see more photos of the house on Redfin >

Prefer the east coast?

