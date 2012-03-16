The Most Ridiculously Expensive Houses We Could Find For Sale In 10 Countries

Meredith Galante
most expensive house in turkeyThe most expensive home for sale in Turkey.

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

In our endless quest to find the perfect House Of The Day, we’ve found some superlative mansions.It made us wonder about the most expensive listing in some of the major countries around the world.

We scoped out three major real estate listings sites: Sotheby’s International Realty, Christie’s International Real Estate, and Realtor.com, and came up with a $115 million mansion in Turkey and a $158 million house on ‘Billionaire’s Row’ in London as the most expensive listings.

As long as you don’t mind living under a bridge, it’s a beauty.

Now check out some of the other most expensive homes money can buy around the world, from Hong Kong to the Cayman Islands. If you’ve seen a more expensive property somewhere, drop us a line at at [email protected].

CANADA: The Crescent in Vancouver is on sale for $22.1 million. It was originally listed for $31.9 million.

Sotheby's

The house has 10 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and one half bath.

Sotheby's

Some of the home's more extravagant features include: Swarovski crystal chandeliers, 24k gold leaf finishing, French silk drapes, auto Japanese toilet/bidet, and video surveillance.

Sotheby's

ITALY: This 118,000 square-foot home is on sale for about $59 million.

Sotheby's

The villa sits on 39.5 acres of gardens, which were designed by the architect Jacques Greber.

Sotheby's

There are fountains throughout the property, and even a temple dedicated to the God of the Forest.

Sotheby's

THE CAYMAN ISLANDS: This gigantic 48,000-square-foot house is on sale for $49.5 million.

This house was previously featured on Business Insider.

Sotheby's makes it pretty clear this is a great place to stow wealth as if it is an offshore account.

This house was previously featured on Business Insider.

This is one of the two master suites in the house.

This house was previously featured on Business Insider.

IRELAND: Lyons Demesne is on sale for $65 million.

Lyons Demsne was previously featured on Business Insider.

The house was originally on the market in 2010 for $100 million.

Lyons Demsne was previously featured on Business Insider.

The house sits on 600 acres in County Kildare.

Lyons Demsne was previously featured on Business Insider.

HONG KONG: This five-story glass house in Hong Kong is on sale for $64.4 million.

This house was previously featured on Business Insider.

The homes have a private lift, parking garage and garden—a rare treat in Hong Kong.

This house was previously featured on Business Insider.

The home's furnishings are opulent but tasteful.

This house was previously featured on Business Insider.

SPAIN: This eight bedroom home in Mallorca is listed at $65.7 million.

There's a pool, tennis court, and helipad on the property.

The dining room has great views.

SLOVAKIA: This already empty home is on sale for a whopping $74 million.

Realtor.com

The bathroom reminds us of a dormitory.

Realtor.com

We're not too impressed.

Realtor.com

THE UNITED STATES: The Beverly House in Beverly Hills is on sale for $95 million.

Christie's

Christie's

The house sits on 3.7 acres of well-manicured gardens, just three blocks from Sunset Boulevard.

Christie's

TURKEY: This waterfront mansion in Rumelihisari is on sale for $115 million.

The Zeki Pasa Waterside Mansion has previously appeared on Business Insider.


The house was built in the second half of the 19th century for Müsir Zeki Pasha, who was a minister during the ruling of Sultan Abdulhamit II.

The Zeki Pasa Waterside Mansion has previously appeared on Business Insider.


The house has 23 bedrooms, which we think is insanely superfluous.

The Zeki Pasa Waterside Mansion has previously appeared on Business Insider.

UNITED KINGDOM: This London home on the exclusive 'Billionaire's Row' is listed at $158 million.

Source: Bloomberg

Didn't find what you're looking for?

DON'T MISS: The 15 Prettiest Super Luxury Homes On The Market Right Now >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.