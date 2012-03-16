The Most Ridiculously Expensive Houses We Could Find For Sale In 10 Countries

The most expensive home for sale in Turkey.

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

In our endless quest to find the perfect House Of The Day, we’ve found some superlative mansions.It made us wonder about the most expensive listing in some of the major countries around the world.



We scoped out three major real estate listings sites: Sotheby’s International Realty, Christie’s International Real Estate, and Realtor.com, and came up with a $115 million mansion in Turkey and a $158 million house on ‘Billionaire’s Row’ in London as the most expensive listings.

As long as you don’t mind living under a bridge, it’s a beauty.

Now check out some of the other most expensive homes money can buy around the world, from Hong Kong to the Cayman Islands. If you’ve seen a more expensive property somewhere, drop us a line at at [email protected].

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.