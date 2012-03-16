The Most Ridiculously Expensive Houses We Could Find For Sale In 10 Countries

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty
In our endless quest to find the perfect House Of The Day, we’ve found some superlative mansions.It made us wonder about the most expensive listing in some of the major countries around the world.
We scoped out three major real estate listings sites: Sotheby’s International Realty, Christie’s International Real Estate, and Realtor.com, and came up with a $115 million mansion in Turkey and a $158 million house on ‘Billionaire’s Row’ in London as the most expensive listings.
As long as you don’t mind living under a bridge, it’s a beauty.
Now check out some of the other most expensive homes money can buy around the world, from Hong Kong to the Cayman Islands. If you’ve seen a more expensive property somewhere, drop us a line at at [email protected].
CANADA: The Crescent in Vancouver is on sale for $22.1 million. It was originally listed for $31.9 million.
Some of the home's more extravagant features include: Swarovski crystal chandeliers, 24k gold leaf finishing, French silk drapes, auto Japanese toilet/bidet, and video surveillance.
Sotheby's makes it pretty clear this is a great place to stow wealth as if it is an offshore account.
The house was built in the second half of the 19th century for Müsir Zeki Pasha, who was a minister during the ruling of Sultan Abdulhamit II.
