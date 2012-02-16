The Most Expensive Hotel Suites So Far This Year

Since it came out with its richest companies and richest individual lists, Forbes has gone deeper into researching just where the millionaires and billionaire spend their dough on. We bring you the top 5 that made the list.



1) The first is the Four Seasons Hotel in New York ($35,000) : At $35,000 a night ; this is the most expensive five star suite in the world. Are there any that are more expensive? We think so , but its going to be hard to beat the Four Seasons in terms of luxuries. The living room of the suite is lacquered with walls inlaid with mother of pearl. You get to sleep on a Thai silk canopy bedspread with 22-carat pure gold woven through it ; if this is not enough – the 35 grands actually ensure that you are the king of the world for the duration you are living here. Located on the 52nd floor, the suite boasts of spectacular views, its own 24 hour butler, spa treatments as well as personal training. The size of the suite is a cool 4,300 square foot.

2) St. Regis New York : The Big Apple is apparently a favourite when it comes to the rich folk. The second spot in this list of super luxurious suites is grabbed by another hotel in Manhattan – The St. Regis. For $22,000 per night ; the suite is smaller then the one in the Four Seasons. This one is a mere ‘3,430’ square feet in size. The lower price does not mean that you sacrifice on the must-haves such as a 24 hour butler , a full kitchen devoted to your requests as well as mirrors that transform into TVs. No sleeping on gold inlaid mattresses though.

3) Mandarin Oriental Presidential Suite : The third place belongs to – no prizes for guessing here- New York. The Big Apple is indeed the centre of our civilisation believe you me – at least as far as luxuries are concerned. For $18,000 per night – you get a state of the art suite that has technology at the heart of everything. An iPad controls the suite’s temperature, lights and even the sound system. the oriental touch is evident from the silk and fine textiles that are everywhere along with the authentic artifacts.

4) Beverly Hills Hotel, LA : At number 4, New York finally makes way for Los Angeles with its Presidential Bungalow suite – one that also happens to be the largest suite in LA. This suite is definitely not just named as a marketing gimmick, its actually good enough for the Prez to live in. It is 5,000 square feet – thus being bigger then even the Four Season suite and boasts of three bedrooms, a professional chefs kitchen (fully equipped) as well as a large pool with underwater speakers. One even gets to have fun in the outdoor rain shower after jogging on your own personal tread mill. Cost is a cool $15,380 per night. This price is only valid if you stay for a minimum of seven nights. We are not sure if the Beverly Hills is interested in having you just for the night. Unless of course, you are the President himself.

5) At number 5 are tied three hotels with a tariff of $15,000 per night. These are – a) The Four Seasons , Washington DC : The Four Seasons , not happy with its #1 spot thanks to the New York hotel has come back at #5 with a 4000 square foot suite in the capital of the nation. The suite comes with a bulletproof glass, a media room as well as a private entrance making it clear that it caters only to celebrities and politicians. The kitchen comes fully stocked with wine and champagne. The suite has been specially designed keeping in mind the requirements of an entourage. The suite can be combined with the rest of the wing to create an eight bedroom one.

b) The Ritz-Carlton, New York : At the same price of $15,000 a night comes a suite in the Ritz Carlton of Central Park fame – once again in the Big Apple. The best part about this one is complimentary access to the private lounge (basically translates into free food and drinks of the classy Ritz Carlton style). The single bedroom suite covers 1,980 square foot and has a state of the art TV, music system and DVD player.

c) Mandarin Oriental , Las Vegas : The Oriental of Las Vegas actually has three suites that compete for your clientele at this price point. Forbes though recommends the Emperor Suite. Besides being the largest in the hotel, it is designed by Adam Tihany and boasts of a fantastic view of the strip. Its got a grand piano besides being inundated with all sorts of hand picked art in the room. Our favourite part is the black and white decor that is complimented by the red colours that Tihany has used in the decor.

The Rich Times

