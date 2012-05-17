The Most Expensive Hotel Rooms In Europe

travelling to Europe on a budget? Then avoid Moscow and Zurich, which have the most expensive hotel rooms on the continent, according to a new study from European hotel portal HRS.



In those cities, where an average hotel room costs $196 and $185, respectively, rates were around the same as they were last year.

In London, however, average room rates rose 4.9 per cent during the first quarter of 2012 to $159 a night, likely due to high demand linked to the upcoming Olympics.

Hotel prices dropped in about half of the European cities surveyed by HRS, which found the biggest declines in Oslo and Lisbon, at 10 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively.

Prices also fell in Athens, which has been ravaged by economic problems.

Here’s how the rest of Europe’s cities fared:

Photo: HRS

Now see the 20 best luxury hotels in the world, according to travellers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.