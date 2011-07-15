The Most Expensive Hot Dog Ever Will Be Served At A Canadian-American Baseball Team's Stadium

Photo: The Rich Times

The Brockton Rox of Massachusetts are planning on selling the most expensive hot dog ever at $80.As with any other dish that you want to bring into the most expensive league; this one too shall be filled with truffles and caviar.



The hot dog is expected to take the title of the most expensive in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The hot dog will go on sale at the Campanelli Stadium concession stands starting on National Hot Dog Day, July 23, when the Rox face the Newark Bears at 7:05 p.m. Luckily for the rest of us who dont think much of caviar on a dog, the Rox are even giving away free vouchers for standard hot dogs to the first 1,000 fans who walk through the gates on July 23. Kayem Hot Dogs and Calise Bakeries will pick up the tab for that one.

The current most expensive hot dog is this one from Serendipity, which sells for $69. Personally, I doubt I would like truffles or caviar on my hot dog. But if you must make me choose a most expensive food, then it would probably be the most expensive pizza ($1,000 a pie) or the gold-flaked Tequila Pop ($1,000).

About The Brockton Rox

The Brockton Rox are a professional baseball team based in Brockton, Massachusetts, in the United States. The Rox are a member of the Canadian-American Association of Professional Baseball, which is not affiliated with Major League Baseball. From the 2002 season to the present, the Rox have played their home games at Campanelli Stadium. The team’s name is a derivative of the nearby Boston Red Sox of the American League and a tribute to the boxers Rocky Marciano and marvellous Marvin Hagler, both from Brockton.

