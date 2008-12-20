The Most Expensive Homes You Could Never Own

Here’s one list of expensive things you don’t have to worry about not being able to afford.



Just in time for Christmas, Forbes put together a list of the most expensive primary residences of fictional characters, with estimates on what they’d be worth today. (No castles or lairs included, sorry.)

Here are the top 15 with provenances, prices, and locations. Wonder if any of the owners are in foreclosure?

Citizen Cane house, Xanadu, $160 Milion, San Simeon, Calif. Richie Rich house, Rich Manor, $135 Million, Richville, U.S. The Simpsons, Burns Manor, $127 Million, Springfield, U.S. Fallout video games, Vault 101 (“Vault-Tec” fallout shelter), 125 Million Bottle Caps, Reston, Va. Pride and Prejudice, Pemberly, $110 Million, Lambton, England Batman, Wayne Manor, $105 Million, Gotham City, U.S. The Wind In The Willows, Toad Hall, $93.9 Million, Oxfordshire, England The Godfather, Corleone Compound, $66.6 Million, Lake Tahoe, Nev. Monopoly Board Game, House On Boardwalk, $6 Million for one, $18 for two, $42 for three, $42 Million for three, $51 Million for four, Atlantic City, N.J. Iron Man, Tony Stark’s House, $50.8 Million, Point Dunne, Calif. Dallas, Southfork Ranch, $50.6 Million, Plano, Texas Diff’rent Strokes, Drummond Apartment, $47.3 Million, N.Y., N.Y. Tomb Raider video games, Croft Manor, $46.1 Million, Wimbledon, England The Great Gatsby, Jay Gatsby’s Mansion, $42.5 Million, West Egg, N.Y. Scarface, Tony Montana’s Mansion, $35 Million, Coral Gables, Florida

