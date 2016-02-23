The most expensive homes you can buy in 30 countries

Point2Homes For $23 million, you can be the owner of this clifftop villa in Greece.

Ready to play fantasy real estate? Let’s take a jaunt around the world to check out the most expensive homes you can buy in 30 different countries, from Argentina to the U.A.E.

Point2Homes, an international real estate listings database, compiled a list of the priciest properties in far-flung locations across the globe. From a full-scale palace in Morocco to a seaside getaway in Greece, these mansions don’t come cheap — but they will wow your houseguests.

Take a look, below.

ARGENTINA: This 11-bedroom Spanish colonial style villa on a 400-acre farm outside of Buenos Aires is a fully-realised estate, with tennis court, pool, and even a nine-hole golf course -- not to mention the livestock -- all for $10 million. Point2Homes AUSTRALIA: For $21 million, this private, contemporary waterfront mansion in Perth has five bedrooms and a full floor dedicated to entertaining. Point2Homes BAHAMAS: This $45 million Harbour Island getaway is the complete setup: two sets of 400-foot private beachfront, 10+ bedrooms spread across multiple villas, and all the amenities you could dream up for a tropical paradise. Point2Homes BARBADOS: This $35 million villa in St. James is a classically designed, dramatic home with eight bedrooms, all just steps from the ocean. Point2Homes BRAZIL: São Paolo is one of the most expensive cities in the world, so it's no surprise that this stately four-bedroom will cost you a pretty penny, coming in at $20 million. You get almost 20,000 square feet, including a massive dining room and library. Point2Homes CANADA: For $30.4 million, this is one of Vancouver's largest waterfront estate properties, with panoramic ocean views and 10,000 square feet of English mansion-style living surrounded by mature cedars. Point2Homes CHINA: This traditional-style Beijing home is going for $91 million. The five-bedroom place includes a covered, sunken courtyard, around which the rest of the house is arranged. Point2Homes FRANCE: Live out your royal dreams in this Versailles-lookalike coastal Cannes property that has 17 bedrooms, manicured gardens, indoor and outdoor pools and a tennis court, and a massive entrance fountain. It will run you $103 million. Point2Homes GERMANY: Meanwhile, this historic Frankfurt mansion comes in at a much more reasonable $19.5 million. The renovated early-1900s estate has elaborate parquet and stonework floors, Swarovski crystal candelabras, and everything from a ballroom to a billiards room to a cinema. Point2Homes GREECE: At the southern tip of mainland Greece, in the town of Legrena, rests this 13-bedroom modern seaside villa. Fronting a rocky stretch of the Aegean, the massive estate is up for sale at $23 million. Point2Homes INDIA: This stately New Delhi colonial villa is priced at $38 million for five bedrooms on a lush five-acre parcel. Marble floors, servants' quarters, an entrance rotunda, and a pool complete the picture. Point2Homes ISRAEL: Also at $38 million, this three-story penthouse property in one of Tel Aviv's tallest towers is decked out with luxuries: a private rooftop pool, bamboo and stone floors, panoramic city views, and your own gym. Point2Homes ITALY: If a medieval castle compound and winery is your dream, snatch up this $30.5 million property outside Siena. For that, you get almost 1,600 acres of countryside. The restored castle is surrounded by four swimming pools, 18 hectares of vineyards (all red varietals), olive groves, and plenty of space for livestock. Point2Homes ITALY: More a fan of the Chianti region? Here's another winery option in the hills surrounding Florence. The 17-bedroom 17th Century villa sits in the midst of 741 acres of vineyards, olive groves, and forest land, all for $39 million. Point2Homes JAPAN: Located in bustling Tokyo, this top-floor open-plan apartment will cost you $11 million. It a spacious contemporary retreat, high above the city's fray. Point2Homes LUXEMBOURG: If only a chateau will do, consider Luxembourg's Chateau de Limpertsberg, a $61.5 million early-1900s estate replete with high, moulded ceilings, ornate fireplaces, and detailed wood and stonework throughout. It's also one of the largest private plots in the city, at 7 acres. Point2Homes MEXICO: A hilltop villa overlooking the Sea of Cortez in Baja California Sur, this property is almost 90,000 square feet (on 4 acres). The infinity pool itself is 2,000 square feet. Point2Homes MONACO: How about a 20th century Belle Epoque villa in the heart of Monaco overlooking the yacht-filled port? Four-bedroom Villa Montjoie has an eight-car garage and will run you just over $60 million. Point2Homes MOROCCO: This 24-bedroom palace with Atlantic views in Casablanca should fulfil all your fantasies of Moroccan extravagance, with colonnaded hallways, Baccarat crystal lighting, Murano glass chandeliers, Chinese tapestries, and elaborate inlaid stone floors. It will cost you $77.5 million. Point2Homes NIGERIA: This four-bedroom 'ambassadorial mansion' in Abuja will run you $12.5 million. The house is done up in an opulent style, with marble floors, a sweeping double staircase in the entrance, and double-height ceilings and windows bedecked in long curtains. PrivateProperty.com NORWAY: In a luxury apartment building in Oslo, you can snap up the top unit for a reasonable $5.7 million. The spacious contemporary condo has 3 bedrooms, panoramic water views, and 3 balconies -- and promises natural light from morning to night, an important perk in the northern city. Point2Homes PHILIPPINES: In an upscale park neighbourhood in Makati lies this palatial estate for $20.9 million. It's ten bedrooms, and is fully done up in a traditional, ornate style. Point2Homes RUSSIA: This Skolkovo country house just outside Moscow is on the market for $80 million. It's an over-the-top city escape, with decadent interiors fit for royalty. An indoor pool, entrance rotunda, and tree-lined drive add to the look. Point2Homes SOUTH AFRICA: A mansion built for a luxury car lover, this Cape Town estate with ocean views from every room boasts a 14-car garage with crown moldings and crystal chandeliers. The opulent eight-bedroom house also has a squash court, movie theatre, fitness center, and ballroom. It's yours for $35 million. Point2Homes SPAIN: This $54 million hilltop Mallorca mansion is designed in a streamlined style to take advantage of the panoramic ocean views. At eight bedrooms and 26,000 square feet, copious floor-to-ceiling windows make it seem even more expansive. Point2Homes SWITZERLAND: Between Geneva and Lausanne lies this secluded country estate, surrounded by lush parkland. The stately, ivy-covered six-bedroom home keeps things cosy with exposed wooden beams, ample fireplaces, at a heated pool. It's priced at just under $37 million. Point2Homes U.A.E.: There are no shortage of luxury properties in Dubai, but this $37 million eight-bedroom villa tops them all. Old-world influences inform the design, with coffered ceilings, marble columns, and patterned walls. Indoor and outdoor pools, a sauna and yoga room, and an elevator are also on site. Point2Homes UK: In the heart of London's chic Knightsbridge neighbourhood is a residential building operated by the Mandarin Oriental hotel -- and on the 7th floor is this spacious five-bedroom flat, yours for $79 million. The light-filled unit facing the park is done up in contemporary style, with light wood and white walls. Point2Homes UNITED KINGDOM: If your taste is more traditional, this other London property in Belgravia might suit. Also for $79 million, the seven-bedroom townhouse is done up in full opulence, with crystal chandeliers, detailed ceiling moldings, and even an indoor pool. Point2Homes UNITED STATES: Finally, the property to top them all: California's very own Playboy Mansion, site of countless parties, movie scenes, and fantasies. The infamous 12-bedroom English-manor-style estate is up for sale for $200 million. One caveat: Hugh Hefner, Playboy's legendary founder, is requesting to remain living in the home for the duration of his days. Point2Homes

