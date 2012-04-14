The 21 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In New York City

Meredith Galante
most expensive homes in new york city

Photo: Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens Realty

It’s hard to believe that New York City is the 17th most expensive real estate market in the world—but it still takes home the No. 1 spot in the United States, according to a recent wealth report from Knight Frank and Citi Private Bank.We compiled a list of the most expensive apartments for sale on the market right now. The hottest spots include the Time Warner centre and penthouses on the Upper East Side.

This $30 million apartment in the former Stanhope Hotel has seven bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms.

This $34.8 million apartment with five bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms is on E 82nd Street.

This $35 million six-story townhouse on E 70th Street has a wine cellar and a grotto.

This $35 million six-bedroom apartment on Fifth Avenue has 55-feet of Central Park frontage.

This $35.75 million apartment is the entire 14th floor of this building on W 12th Street. There are eight bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms.

This $38.5 million funky apartment on E 63rd between Park and Lexington.

This $39 million penthouse on W 56th Street combines the top three floors of the building for 9,000 square feet of living space.

This $42 million triplex penthouse apartment on Fifth overlooks the park.

This $45 million TriBeCa industrial loft has eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and 23,100 square feet of living space. Oh yeah, and an elevator inside, too.

This $49 million Stanford White Mansion on Fifth Avenue is a sprawling 15,225 square feet and seven levels.

This $50 million apartment on Columbus Circle in the Time Warner centre building has three bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

This $50 million limestone mansion on E 70th Street was designed by C.P.H. Gilbert.

This $55 million duplex penthouse, with five bedrooms and six and a half marble bathrooms.

This $60 million eight-bedroom apartment at 740 Park Avenue.

This $60 million penthouse on the top of the Time Warner centre that is controlled by remote control.

This $60 million penthouse on E 77th and Fifth has a sky-lit conservatory.

This $65 million penthouse on Fifth Avenue has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

This $77.5 million condominium at Central Park South has four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

If you want something bigger, you'll have to leave the city

