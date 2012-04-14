The 21 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In New York City

Photo: Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens Realty
It’s hard to believe that New York City is the 17th most expensive real estate market in the world—but it still takes home the No. 1 spot in the United States, according to a recent wealth report from Knight Frank and Citi Private Bank.We compiled a list of the most expensive apartments for sale on the market right now. The hottest spots include the Time Warner centre and penthouses on the Upper East Side.
This $30 million apartment in the former Stanhope Hotel has seven bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms.
This $35.75 million apartment is the entire 14th floor of this building on W 12th Street. There are eight bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms.
This $39 million penthouse on W 56th Street combines the top three floors of the building for 9,000 square feet of living space.
This $45 million TriBeCa industrial loft has eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and 23,100 square feet of living space. Oh yeah, and an elevator inside, too.
This $49 million Stanford White Mansion on Fifth Avenue is a sprawling 15,225 square feet and seven levels.
This $50 million apartment on Columbus Circle in the Time Warner centre building has three bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.
This $60 million penthouse on the top of the Time Warner centre that is controlled by remote control.
This $77.5 million condominium at Central Park South has four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.
