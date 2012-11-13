HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy The Most Expensive Home In Sydney For $58.5 Million

There’s a new most expensive home for sale in Sydney, Australia. For $58.5 million, the estate known as “Mandalay” in Point Piper can be yours.The house is currently owned by William Webb, a former tobacco company CEO, and his wife Marijke, according to The Herald Sun. The couple bought the home in 2004 for $20 million.

The house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and 21,520 square feet of living space. 

Real estate agent Kevin Whelan of Coldwell Banker Double Bay told The Herald Sun he expected a wealthy Chinese buyer looking for a holiday house to snatch up the property.

Welcome to Mandalay, on the tip of Point Piper peninsula.

It's designed like a grand European mansion.

The walls are all white, but the home is hardly plain.

The dining room is so big it needs two chandeliers.

After dinner, head out to the balcony and enjoy the view of the harbor.

The home is huge, but still feels cozy.

There's a great view from most rooms.

The bedrooms have private terraces.

The rooms actually seem a little small for a house this size.

The bathroom has a separate shower and tub.

The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom.

This green room is great for enjoying the sunshine on cooler days.

Work up a sweat, then get a massage.

The pool and hot tub are gorgeous.

The balcony has intricately carved columns.

The home is not on the waterfront, but does have a great view.

The other view is of the water.

This looks like a great spot to read a book.

Have a slightly smaller budget?

