HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy The Most Expensive Home In Sydney For $58.5 Million

Photo: Coldwell Banker

There’s a new most expensive home for sale in Sydney, Australia. For $58.5 million, the estate known as “Mandalay” in Point Piper can be yours.The house is currently owned by William Webb, a former tobacco company CEO, and his wife Marijke, according to The Herald Sun. The couple bought the home in 2004 for $20 million.



The house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and 21,520 square feet of living space.

Real estate agent Kevin Whelan of Coldwell Banker Double Bay told The Herald Sun he expected a wealthy Chinese buyer looking for a holiday house to snatch up the property.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.